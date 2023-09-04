MLB Picks for September 4: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Games are spread out all throughout this Labor Day Monday, so we’ll focus on the game that starts at 4:05 p.m. ET and beyond. Here are three plays I like for this day of baseball.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros

The +105 line on this play really piqued my interest. Heaney isn’t someone that has necessarily poor command but it can escape him at times. On the season his BB/9 sits at 3.5 but he’s going against an Astros team that is willing to take walks. Against lefties, they have an 8.9% BB%, which ranks 11th in the league. In two prior starts against the Astros, Heaney went over this 1.5 twice, walking three in both of those games. Those were the only real blemishes on what were really good starts for him, as the Astros have yet to score against the Rangers starter. But, we don’t need to worry about that, we simply need him to issue two free passes against a team that he’s already done so six times in 10 innings. At +105, this is worth a shot.

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

The Phillies will face Rich Hill for the second time this season. In their prior matchup, Hill was on the Pirates and allowed two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts (wtf?). Here’s what happens when Hill takes the mound, he’s like an extended opener. It’s been almost two months since he logged over five innings in a start and he almost NEVER leaves without giving up at least two runs. The last time Hill allowed one run or less was back on June 4th against the Cardinals. Now he’ll face one of the hottest hitting teams in the league with a projected lineup that has a .370 wOBA against lefties. The Padres bullpen has logged a lot of innings over the past five days at 19.2. Over a five-day span, that’s the 7th highest in the league currently. Seems to be like this could be a good opportunity to back the team total for the Phillies, especially if they need Hill to try and stretch out this start as much as he can.

Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Angels



The Pick: Grayson Rodriguez to record a win +115

Rodriguez has been fantastic since he was called back up to the majors in July 17th. Since that time, he’s since then, he’s made eight starts spanning 47.2 innings and has a 2.83 ERA with a .241 wOBA against, a 3.03 FIP, a 7.7 K/9 and a 2.6 BB/9. Tonight, he’ll go against an Angels team that had their way with in May but is a much different looking team this time around. After averaging just three runs per game in a three-game series against the Athletics, they’ll have to combat Rodriguez tonight. The Orioles starter has been putting himself in a position to earn wins, as he’s gone at least five innings in every start he’s made since being called back up. He’s logged at least six innings in four of his last five starts, a span where he allowed two runs or less in three of them. Against this shell of Angels team, I’ll back Rodriguez at plus money over the -190 moneyline.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.