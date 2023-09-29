NFL Picks Today: Week 4 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After going 3-0 with my underdog picks in Week 3, my record for the season sits at 6-3. Week 4 brings our final slate before bye weeks begin, so let’s highlight three more underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Rams convincingly defeated the Seahawks in Week 1, then faced two Super Bowl contenders in the 49ers and Bengals the following weeks. They lost both but put up a good fight along the way. They lost to the 49ers by seven points and the Bengals by just three. Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have stepped up in place of Cooper Kupp (hamstring), while Kyren Williams has taken over at running back and recorded three touchdowns.

The Colts pulled off an upset over the Ravens in Week 3, despite quarterback Anthony Richardson (concussion) being out. Gardner Minshew threw for 227 yards and a touchdown, while Zack Moss led the way on the ground with 30 carries for 122 yards. Richardson has returned to practice, putting him in line to possibly retake the starting quarterback job. He has not looked overwhelmed in his rookie season, and even if he can’t return, the Colts have a stellar backup in Minshew. That puts them in a favorable position to win at home.

This might be the least exciting game of the week. Neither the Bears nor the Broncos have won yet this season. They were both embarrassed in Week 3 when facing vastly superior teams. In particular, the Broncos gave up 70 points in a loss to the Dolphins.

Justin Fields has been a disaster for the Bears, which has resulted in them scoring 20 points or fewer in each of their three games. However, the Broncos’ offense has also struggled, scoring 20 points or fewer twice. Two struggling offenses and two bad defenses make this game a tossup. The Bears are at home and only need to keep this within three points, which makes this a potentially profitable wager.

The Buccaneers have been a pleasant surprise this season. They defeated the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 1, holding Kirk Cousins and company to 17 points. Their defense held strong again in Week 2 in a 27-17 defeat of the Bears. Week 3 brought a much more difficult matchup against the Eagles, who defeated them 25-11. The Eagles are one of three remaining undefeated teams and have one of the most talented rosters in football, so the Buccaneers were fighting an uphill battle from the kickoff.

The Saints are also 2-1, but their lone loss was a doozy. They had a 17-0 lead over the Packers in Week 3 but lost 18-17. Derek Carr went down with an injury to his throwing shoulder in the loss and has been labeled as week-to-week. After not practicing Wednesday or Thursday, it’s looking like Jameis Winston will get the nod under center. While he is one of the better backups in the league, the Buccaneers’ defense managed to hold Jalen Hurts and company to 25 points. This could be shaping up as a favorable spot for the Buccaneers to not only cover but potentially win outright.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All betting odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is mbarner51) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.