MNF Week 4 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Seahawks vs. Giants

The NFL is back and Mondays are no longer the worst day of the week. DraftKings Sportsbook is here to make this special night even more special. Check out the NFL best bets for the Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup. The action kicks off with the New York Giants hosting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Seattle Seahawks -1 (-110)

The Seahawks are 2-1 and have won their last two games. The wins weren’t pretty but they’re wins and they’ve both been covers — comfortable covers. Week 1 didn’t work out because the Seahawks could not get their offense going. The last two weeks haven’t been a problem for Geno Smith and his plethora of weapons at the skill positions.

Geno Smith is looking like a Pro Bowl quarterback again. He looks like the star he’s always been. When surrounded by talent, he can play. In part-time work in 2021, he stood out as an efficient passer. In 2022, Pete Carroll handed Smith the keys, and the veteran took the Seahawks to the playoffs. This season, Smith has a 98.1 QB Rating and has thrown for over 295 yards in the last two games. That’s easy to do with his receiving corps. And don’t forget Kenneth Walker III. The second-year running back has 277 total yards, eight receptions and four touchdowns through three games.

The Giants are 1-2 and a weak 1-2. Somehow this team opened as 1.5-point favorites. That has since been corrected, and New York became home dogs early Friday morning. Their only win was due, thanks in most part, to a collapse by the Arizona Cardinals. In their other two games, they were demolished. The defense was run over and their offense didn’t run. The Giants are 30th in points allowed and 31st in points scored. It’s hard to win games when the “points in” part of the equation weighs heavier than the “points out.” Their current disequilibrium is a disaster. Seattle might be the Giants’ softest matchup so far this season, but the Giants’ offense needs super soft — marshmallow soft.

Daniel Jones Passing Yards Total Over 230.5 (-115)

It remains to be seen if Daniel Jones can make it in this league. Excuses are running out. Excuses are piling up. His supporting cast has never been great. His supporting cast is never healthy. Either way, Jones will have to make do with what he’s got. And what he doesn’t have — Saquon Barkley.

The Giants are going to need to lean on the passing game. Jones and his receivers are average at best, but Seattle’s defense is making everyone look above-average this season. Seattle’s secondary was supposed to be a strength this season. That has not been the case. The 2023 surprise standout CB Tariq Woolen and S Coby Bryant missed Seattle’s Week 3 game. S Jamal Adams is set to return and rookie first-round pick CB Devon Witherspoon has played well, but Adams’ health is a concern and rookies are rookies. Without Woolin, the other cornerback position will be manned by Michael Jackson. While he’s great against the run, he’s lacking in the pass-coverage department — that’s a big deal.

Given Seattle’s situation, it shouldn’t be a surprise that their defense has allowed over 300 yards passing in each game. Andy Dalton threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns without being picked once. That’s right — he didn’t throw an interception in 58 pass attempts. Jared Goff earned a 121.8 quarterback rating and Matthew Stafford, no stranger to mistakes, finished with a 91.3 in the Rams’ blowout win.

