How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lions vs. Packers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Lions-Packers game.
The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:
- Amon-Ra St. Brown 75+ Receiving Yards
- Jordan Love 225+ Passing Yards
- Luke Musgrave 25+ Receiving Yards
DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview
A classic NFC North rivalry is reignited in Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers welcome the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field. Both teams find themselves sitting at 2-1 after three weeks, tied for the best record in the division. The Lions successfully handled the Falcons, 20-6, at home last week, marking their fewest points allowed since shutting out the Packers, 31-0, in December 2018. Meanwhile, the Packers staged a remarkable comeback, erasing a 17-0 deficit with 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points to stun the Saints. Linebacker Rashan Gary was a crucial part of the win, recording 3.0 sacks despite playing just 23 snaps. Green Bay will be hoping star corner Jaire Alexander returns after he missed last week’s win with a back injury. His presence would be especially missed against Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is attempting to record his third consecutive game with 100+ receiving yards — a streak he hasn’t achieved in his professional career.
Recent Head-To-Head History
Key Stats
- Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 75+ receiving yards in nine of his past 19 games dating back to the 2022 regular season, including two of three games in 2023.
- Jordan Love has recorded 225+ passing yards in two of three games in the 2023 season.
- Luke Musgrave has recorded at least 25 receiving yards in all three games in the 2023 season.
- The Lions are seventh in passing in 2023, averaging 269.7 yards per game.
- The Packers are 10th in passing defense in 2023, allowing 199.7 yards per game.
- The Packers are 18th in passing in 2023, averaging 207.3 yards per game.
- The Lions are 19th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 225.3 yards per game.
Key Video
Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.