How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play on DraftKings Sportsbook for Lions vs. Packers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Lions-Packers game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Amon-Ra St. Brown 75+ Receiving Yards

Jordan Love 225+ Passing Yards

Luke Musgrave 25+ Receiving Yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

A classic NFC North rivalry is reignited in Wisconsin as the Green Bay Packers welcome the Detroit Lions to Lambeau Field. Both teams find themselves sitting at 2-1 after three weeks, tied for the best record in the division. The Lions successfully handled the Falcons, 20-6, at home last week, marking their fewest points allowed since shutting out the Packers, 31-0, in December 2018. Meanwhile, the Packers staged a remarkable comeback, erasing a 17-0 deficit with 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points to stun the Saints. Linebacker Rashan Gary was a crucial part of the win, recording 3.0 sacks despite playing just 23 snaps. Green Bay will be hoping star corner Jaire Alexander returns after he missed last week’s win with a back injury. His presence would be especially missed against Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is attempting to record his third consecutive game with 100+ receiving yards — a streak he hasn’t achieved in his professional career.

Recent Head-To-Head History

Key Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 75+ receiving yards in nine of his past 19 games dating back to the 2022 regular season, including two of three games in 2023.

Jordan Love has recorded 225+ passing yards in two of three games in the 2023 season.

Luke Musgrave has recorded at least 25 receiving yards in all three games in the 2023 season.

The Lions are seventh in passing in 2023, averaging 269.7 yards per game.

The Packers are 10th in passing defense in 2023, allowing 199.7 yards per game.

The Packers are 18th in passing in 2023, averaging 207.3 yards per game.

The Lions are 19th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 225.3 yards per game.

Key Video

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

