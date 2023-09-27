NFL Week 4 TNF Best Bets Today: Picks, Predictions to Consider for Lions vs. Packers on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 4 kicks off with a good one in the NFC North, as the Lions travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.

Let’s break down the betting market on this game, along with some best bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I haven’t fired on a side in this one yet, but if I do, I lean towards a more contrarian play in the Packers. Green Bay is shaping up to be a primetime home dog in a game they should be getting some talent back on the field.

When the injury report came out on Sunday, the Packers shifted from slight home favorites to dogs. They were without key players across the field, and played like they were missing them when they fell into a 17-0 hole. But this team found a way to grind it out in their first home game of the season.

Green Bay remains home on the short week, and should be getting a least a handful of those key players back. I think some of the mindset was to give those dinged up players a Sunday game off against New Orleans with the idea that Thursday’s divisional game was more important. Now, they still got the improbable win on Sunday, but it wouldn’t shock me to see a positive injury report. If that’s the case, I’ll likely back the Pack.

Not too much negative about the Lions, but revenge will be on Green Bay’s mind after this team came into Lambeau in Week 18 last season and knocked them out of the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers is gone, but almost the entire rest of that core remains. Good revenge spot, which is a bit more rare in the NFL.

A play that I have fired on for TNF is Musgrave’s receiving prop. The Green Bay TE is off to a solid start this season, finishing with three grabs for 50 yards against the Bears, just two for 25 at the Falcons, and then six snags for 49 yards on Sunday. Nothing spectacular, but Musgrave is clearly a consistent piece of the offense.

The main part of the handicap is that the Lions are getting SMOKED by opposing tight ends, and they haven’t played any daunting competition. Detroit has allowed a whopping 25 receptions for 263 yards to opposing tight ends, both the highest in the NFL through three weeks (next highest yards is 189 by the Giants). The Lions have faced the Chiefs (without Travis Kelce), the Seahawks and Falcons so far.

No reason to believe the Detroit defense shouldn’t remain soft covering this position on Thursday.

