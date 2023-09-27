2023 Week 4 NFL Spread Picks, Predictions, Game Previews, Survivor Picks

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2023 Week 4 Picks, Bets and Props. Plus, a mini Cust Corner on Non-Alcoholic Pubs.

2023 WEEK 4 NFL SPREAD PICKS: CHEATSHEET

Note: The Coin is literally a flipped coin.

MAYO: DET -1.5, JAX -3, MIA +3, PHI -8, CAR +3.5, HOU +3, CLE -2.5, TEN +2.5, LAR +1.5, TB +3, DEN -3, ARZ +14, LV +6, DAL -7, NYJ +9.5, SEA +1.5

GEOFF: GB +1.5, JAX -3, MIA +3, PHI -8, MIN -3.5, HOU +3, CLE -2.5, TEN +2.5, IND -1.5, NO -3, DEN -3, SF -14, LV +6, NE +7, KC -9.5, SEA +1.5

CUST: DET -1.5, ATL +3, BUF -3, PHI -8, MIN -3.5, HOU +3, BAL +2.5, CIN -2.5, IND -1.5, NO -3, CHI +3, SF -14, LAC -6, DAL -7, KC -9.5, SEA +1.5

THE COIN: GB +1.5, JAX -3, BUF -3, PHI -8, CAR +3.5, PIT -3, CLE -2.5, TEN +2.5, IND -1.5, NO -3, CHI +3, SF -14, LV +6, NE +7, NYJ +9.5, NYG -1.5

2023 Record Last Week (Season Record)

MAYO: 8-8 (25-23)

GEOFF: 8-8 (25-23)

CUST: 9-7 (24-24)

COIN: 10-6 (26-22)

SURVIVOR (USED)

MAYO: PHI (BAL, DAL, SF)

GEOFF: OUT!!! (BAL, BUF, DAL)

CUST: OUT!!! (BAL, PHI, DAL)

SUPERLOCK (SEASON RECORD)

MAYO: PHI -8 (2-1)

GEOFF: DEN -3 (2-1)

CUST: KCC -9.5 (3-0)

CUST “FREE MONEY” PICKS

MONEY LINE: PHI/LAC/DAL/KC/SEA

Cust’s 2023 Record: 0-3

Cust’s Lifetime Record: 21–123

