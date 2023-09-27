NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 4 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 4 is the final week of all 32 teams in action before bye weeks begin in Week 5. After a Thursday Night Football matchup from the NFC North, we have our first game of the season from London. There are nine games in the early wave on Sunday afternoon and just three late afternoon matchups. The Sunday and Monday night matchups are both slated to take place at MetLife Stadium, featuring the two New York teams.

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, I’ll be posting the relevant info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Week 4 betting card or to build an awesome parlay.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The week gets underway as the Packers host the Lions in an early-season showdown for the lead in the NFC North. Green Bay rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Saints on Sunday and Lambeau Field and will hope to carry that momentum into this home matchup against the Lions, who won SU/ATS at home against the Falcons. The Lions are 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games against NFC North opponents and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 head-to-head matchups against the Packers. They also have gone 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games overall and 5-1 ATS in their last six road games. The total has gone under in four of Detroit’s last five games and six of the last nine head-to-head matchups between these two teams.

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Each of these two teams head to London coming off a tough loss last week. The Falcons lost SU/ATS in Detroit and the Jaguars lost SU/ATS at home to the Texans. The Falcons are just 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games overall and 0-6 SU in their last six road games. The under is 5-1 in Atlanta’s last six games, 5-0 in its last five road games, and 7-1 in the last eight head-to-head meetings between these teams. The Jaguars are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games but have gone a brutal 0-10 in their last 10 games against an NFC South opponent.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Dolphins and Bills face off in a huge AFC East battle in Buffalo in the early window on Sunday. Miami is coming off a 70-point explosion that helped them to improve to 3-0 SU/ATS on the season. The Bills also got a SU/ATS win last week against the Commanders to improve to 2-1 SU/ATS. While the Dolphins are 6-0 ATS in their six most recent games and 5-0 ATS in their five most recent road games, they are just 1-9 SU in their last 10 games against the Bills and 0-7 SU in their last seven games in Buffalo. On the other side, the Bills are 13-2 SU in their last 15 home games and 10-2 SU in their last 12 games overall. The total has gone over in 12 of the last 17 head-to-head matchups between these teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Cowboys will look to bounce back from their embarrassing loss SU/ATS last week in Arizona by hosting the Patriots, who got their first win of the season last week in a SU/ATS victory on the road against the Jets. The Cowboys have bounced back well lately, going 9-1 ATS in their last 10 following a loss, including going 5-0 ATS last season in that situation. The Patriots are 6-1 SU in their last seven games against Dallas, but only 2-5 SU/1-6 ATS in their last seven games overall. The total has gone under in five of Dallas’s past seven games overall and in eight of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between these teams.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

On Sunday Night Football, the Jets will host the Chiefs in a matchup of two teams seemingly headed in opposite directions. The Jets lost SU/ATS to the Patriots and are just 1-8 SU in their last nine games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games. The Chiefs are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games head-to-head with the Jets. The under is 5-2 in the Chiefs’ last seven games, 7-1 in the Jets’ last eight games, and Zach Wilson has now played in nine straight games that failed to total 40 points.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

On Monday Night Football, the attention will again be on MetLife Stadium as the Giants host the Seahawks. The Giants have also been struggling lately and have dropped seven straight games played on a Monday. They are just 2-4 SU in their last six games and 1-4 ATS in their last five games. They are also 0-5 ATS in their last five games against an opponent from the NFC West. Seattle is 4-2 SU in their last six games but only 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games. However, the Seahawks have managed to go 5-1 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games against the Giants. The under is 16-4-2 in the Giants’ last 22 home games and 5-0 in the Seahawks’ last five games against opponents from the NFC East, so we could end up finishing the week with two low-scoring primetime games in New York if trends hold to form.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.