MLB Picks for September 26: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Every MLB team is back in action tonight, as we play through the final few days of the regular season. I have some bets tonight I’m liking to sweat along with as these games play out.

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

We have two teams going in opposite directions tonight. The Blue Jays are getting prepared for the playoffs while the Yankees are simply playing out their schedule. Despite that, we have a really good pitching matchup for tonight. Kevin Gausman will make his final start before the playoffs against Michael King, who has been fantastic as of late. King has made six straight starts in which he’s allowed no more than a single run, including last time out against this very club. Through seven innings, King held the Jays to just one run on five hits and 13 strikeouts. King has been a very welcome addition to a rotation that desperately needed innings. Gausman has been more hit or miss lately but he as well pitched very well his last time out, which came against the Yankees. He shut them out through six innings with 10 strikeouts and only three hits allowed. I’ll take the under through the first five innings in this one.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago White Sox

I would really, really hope that the D-Backs could cover the run line tonight, even with Zach Davies taking the mound for them. The reason for my confidence is Jose Urena going for the White Sox. He’s had two good starts since joining the White Sox but they cam against the Tigers and Nationals. Where he struggled, which is what he usually does, was against the Twins. In that game, he allowed six runs on on seven hits and eight strikeouts (a new season-high). The D-Backs offense is by far the toughest he’s faced in a White Sox uniform. Looking to lock up a playoff spot, the D-Backs are averaging 4.6 runs over their last five games.

I don’t really trust Davies, ever, but this White Sox offense is literally dead in the water right now. They’re averaging just 2.4 runs over their last five games and 3.2 runs for the ENTIRE month of September. Even with someone like Davies on the mound, I’ll take the plus money on the D-Backs to win by at least two runs.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals

Bradish has been so good for the Orioles down the stretch. During the second half of the season, he’s allowed no more than two runs in five of the six starts he’s made. Now, he’ll take on a Nationals club that has average at best numbers against righties. For the year, they own a just an 87 wRC+ with a .301 wOBA and a .135 ISO. This game also takes place in Baltimore, where Bradish has been his best. Through 66.2 innings, he sports a .262 wOBA, a 3.57 FIP and just a 0.81 HR/9. With the Nationals struggles against righties and Bradish going deep into games, logging at least six innnings in seven straight, I think he earns the win tonight.

