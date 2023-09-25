Ryder Cup Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR Golf Picks for the Ryder Cup

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and the Action Network’s Jason Sobel join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for the Ryder Cup.

Jason’s Picks:

Top U.S. Point Scorer: Xander Schauffele or Rickie Fowler

Top European Point Scorer: Rory McIlroy or Shane Lowry

Geoff’s Picks:

Top U.S. Point Scorer: Brooks Koepka

Top European Point Scorer: Viktor Hovland

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.