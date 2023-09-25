MLB Picks for September 25: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

The MLB regular season is coming to a close. With only a handful of games left in the season, a select few are still vying for a postseason spot. Luckily for us, most of those teams are playing today. Let’s look at some bets I like for tonight.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Before I begin, it’s worth mentioning that I’m a Mariners guy. So I might have the blinders on here but I truly feel like they can take this game. It’s a must win series for BOTH teams, as they’ve been doing this mid-off battle for the entire month of September. However, it’s the Astros that I think is the bigger concern. They’re coming off a sweep by the ROYALS IN HOUSTON. That series gave the Astros a record of 8-13 in the month of September, which should have been a time where the Astros solidified a spot in the playoffs. Instead, the Astros have not just gone 8-13 but are 4-11 this month against teams under .500. It’s not as if the offense has gone cold, as they’re averaging 5.6 runs per game this month, it’s simply been the pitching isn’t doing their job. For the month, the starting rotation has a 5.51 ERA with a 5.19 FIP.

The Mariners, themselves, are also coming off a sweep by the Rangers. Like the Astros, it hasn’t been about the offense but more of the pitching. Luckily for them, they have one of their best going in Luis Castillo. He’s made two starts against the Astros, going for a combined 14 innings allowing four runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts. This will be one of the biggest starts as a Mariner and he could vault them into a playoff spot with a win. Pitching at home, where Castillo owns a 2.52 ERA and a 3.37 FIP, I like the Mariners to earn the win.

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Jung recently returned from a fractured thumb injury and instantly has made an impact. In his first six games back, Jung has collected seven hits, including a double, a home run, three RBI and four runs scored. Tonight, he’ll face the Angels and starter Patrick Sandoval. It’s been a rough month for the Angels starter, who is ending the final month of the season with a 5.79 ERA, 4.44 FIP, and a .377 wOBA. Jung has hit well against both the fastball and changeup against lefties, which are the two main pitches Sandoval has in his arsenal. With the way he’s been hitting, 1.5 H/R/RBI feels like a number he can easily go over tonight.

