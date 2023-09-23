NFL Best Bets: Top Prop Bet Predictions for Week 3 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Two weeks are in the books for the NFL season and now we look forward to Week 3, where many storylines are yet to be written. The 49ers got us kick-started on Thursday with a dominant win over the Giants, and now we have 15 games to look forward to on Sunday and Monday. Now that we have two full weeks of NFL football to analyze and reflect on, let’s see what Week 3 has to offer on DraftKings Sportsbook.

OVER Picks

WR Puka Nacua Over 63.5 Rec Yds (-135)

One of the biggest surprises of the NFL season so far is how well rookie Rams WR Puka Nacua has played. The 5th-round rookie has been unbelievable so far, currently second in the league in receiving yards behind Justin Jefferson. What’s even more surprising is that the rookie is leading the league in targets by a landslide. Nacua has 35 targets through two weeks, ten more than the second most in Justin Jefferson. With that kind of involvement, the 63.5 mark should be a slap in the face to bettors. Not only has he gone above the 63.5-yard mark in both games, but he’s managed to average more than double that, with his current average at 133 yards per game. If Nacua gets the ball thrown his way as much as he has been, I think the over will hit easily here.

WR Chris Olave Over 63.5 Rec Yds (-115)

Olave has had a great start to his sophomore campaign. New quarterback Derek Carr has certainly been a welcomed presence, as Olave sits eighth in the league in receiving yards through two weeks. The ball has been coming his way consistently, as he sits fifth in the league in targets so far. Olave has easily cleared this number in his first two games, going for 112 in Week 1 and 86 in Week 2. He has averaged 99 yards per game over the two-game span. The Packers haven’t been anything special against the pass this year, standing in 17th in passing yards against. I think Olave and the Saints come into Green Bay and win, but more importantly, Olave hits the over 63.5-yard mark.

WR Nico Collins Over 53.5 Rec Yds (-125)

Collins has flown under the radar so far in 2023, in large part due to the fact that he plays for the struggling Texans. He has been their best receiver so far, hauling in at least 80 yards in both games this season. Collins has seen the ball coming his way a lot, getting 20 targets in the first two weeks. He’s hauled in 13 of those and hopefully continues on that trend in Week 3. He’s averaging 113 yards per game so far, and if he keeps that up, the over should be very achievable. The Jaguars have been one of the worst teams in the league against the pass so far, ranking 25th in passing yards against through two weeks.

UNDER Picks

QB Zach Wilson Under 180.5 Passing Yds (-125)

The number I took for Zach Wilson last week was 180.5, and I am going to stick with that identical number again in Week 3. Wilson played a tough Dallas defense last week and now matches up against the Patriots, whom he has struggled mightily against in the past. Wilson hasn’t gone over this total in either of the first two weeks and last week, even though they were forced to throw it late in the game, he still did not get over 180.5. The Patriots have been better than average against the pass so far, averaging 199 passing yards per game over the first two weeks in which they faced Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, two MVP candidates. I think Bill Belichick will have plenty more tricks up his sleeve for Wilson, and ultimately, it will be a rough day for the third-year quarterback.

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo Under 33.5 Rec Yds (-115)

Okonkwo has struggled to make an impact so far in 2023, and 33.5 yards seems like too high of a number for someone who has 35 yards in two games. He has only received six targets so far, and is now coming up against a Browns defense who has been lights out so far, currently second against the pass. I think the Titans will try to get the offense rolling with Derrick Henry because the passing game could definitely be a struggle against this defense on the road. Okonkwo played 16 games in 2022 and only averaged 28.1 yards per game. Although this may very well come close, I will take the under here.

WR Randall Cobb Under 11.5 Rec Yds (-125)

The reason for taking the under here is simple: Cobb has yet to catch a pass in 2023. In the first two games, Cobb has been targeted a single time but failed to haul in a catch on either occasion. He sits seventh on the Jets in targets, which is not a good sign for a team that struggles to throw the ball. This is a risky bet because Cobb could hit the over on just one medium throw, but history is on the side of the under, and so am I. Cobb and Mecole Hardman have both yet to do much in 2023 as they battle for the WR 3 position behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard. Cobb will face a good Patriots secondary, so give me the under here on almost everything Jets-related.

