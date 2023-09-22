Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for September 24 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Want free access to exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook betting picks from DraftKings analysts like Steve Buchanan, Julian Edlow, Garion Thorne, Nick Friar, Jeff Pratt, Hunter Skoczylas, Chirag Hira, Tim Finnegan and more? Join the DK Network betting group community! You can also interact live with other group members to sweat your bets and watch your bets hit!

Last week’s NFL winners included Tim Finnegan’s 3-team parlay and more!

Below is a preview of some Sunday NFL picks from the DK Network betting group. New picks are posted throughout the day, every day. Join the group to see every pick!

Tim Finnegan

Parlay Bet: 3 Teams

MIA Dolphins -2.5 (DEN Broncos @ MIA Dolphins)

DAL Cowboys -2.5 (DAL Cowboys @ ARI Cardinals)

NE Patriots +6.5 (NE Patriots @ NY Jets)

Odds: +107

Same Game Parlay (SGP): NE Patriots @ NY Jets

NE Patriots Moneyline

Under 46.5 Total Points

Odds: +115

Same Game Parlay (SGP): DEN Broncos @ MIA Dolphins

MIA Dolphins -2.5

Over 69.5 Tyreek Hill Receiving Yards

Odds: +115

Julian Edlow

Over 49.5 Jordan Addison Receiving Yards (LA Chargers @ MIN Vikings)

Odds: -115

Under 34.5 Khalil Herbert Rushing Yards (CHI Bears @ KC Chiefs)

Odds: -110

Hunter Skoczylas

Parlay Bet: 3 Teams

BUF Bills Moneyline (BUF Bills @ WAS Commanders)

DET Lions Moneyline (ATL Falcons @ DET Lions)

SEA Seahawks Moneyline (CAR Panthers @ SEA Seahawks)

Odds: +207

Same Game Parlay (SGP): BUF Bills @ WAS Commanders

Over 43.5 Total Points

Over 249.5 Josh Allen Passing Yards

2+ Josh Allen Passing Touchdowns

Odds: +255 (with 50% Profit Boost)

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.