NFL Picks Today: Week 3 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

A 2-1 result with my Week 2 underdog picks leveled my record at 3-3 for the season. Let’s dig into the options for Week 3 and highlight three underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook.

After defeating the Broncos by one point in Week 1, the Raiders were dismantled by the Bills in Week 2. They gave up 38 points along the way, while their offense could only muster up 10 points. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, throwing for 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Josh Jacobs only received nine carries because of the lopsided score and has now totaled just 46 rushing yards through two games.

After getting demolished by the 49ers in Week 1, the Steelers bounced back to defeat the Browns in Week 2. Their defense led the way, turning both an interception and a fumble recovery into touchdowns. Kenny Pickett has not played well, and Dionte Johnson (hamstring) being out likely won’t help matters. Still, when T.J. Watt is healthy, they have one of the better defenses in the league. Given how poorly Garoppolo and Jacobs have performed, the Steelers’ defense could lead them to a road upset.

The Packers return home after playing both of their first two games on the road. They split them but could have easily won both had they not given up 13 unanswered points to the Falcons in Week 2. Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes in the defeat and the Packers only lost by one point despite Aaron Jones (hamstring) and Christian Watson (hamstring) being out.

The Saints improved to 2-0 with a win over the Panthers on Monday Night Football. Their defense has been excellent, allowing a total of 32 points through two games. They are dealing with injuries at running back, so expect them to lean heavily on the duo of Chris Olave and Michael Thomas in the passing game. Even if the Packers get Jones and/or Watson back, they could be looking at limited workloads. The Saints’ defense could help propel them to another victory.

After defeating the Colts by 10 points in Week 1, the Jaguars only scored nine points in a loss to the Chiefs in Week 2. Trevor Lawrence completed just 22 of 41 pass attempts, while Travis Etienne Jr. was limited to 40 yards on the ground. If there was a bright side, it’s that they held Patrick Mahomes and company to 17 points.

The Texans are 0-2 and have the look of one of the worst teams in the league. However, they showed improvement offensively in Week 2 with C.J. Stroud throwing for 384 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts. He does have a dangerous weapon in Nico Collins, who caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in that game. They could get Laremy Tunsil (knee) back at left tackle this week, which would provide a huge boost to their offensive line. The Jaguars are the prohibitive favorites in this game, and rightfully so. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Texans put up enough points in garbage time to cover this big number.

