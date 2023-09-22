MLB Picks for September 22: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

11 games are on the Friday night slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. We’ll go over a few bets I like to sweat along with.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

I was a bit surprised to see the Diamondbacks were underdogs to the Yankees and Luke Weaver. He’s been abysmal and is on his third team of the season after being with the Reds and Mariners. I mean if the Mariners can’t fix him, can anyone? In his Yankees debut, he did strikeout seven Pirates but also allowed three runs on four hits through four innings. He saw the D-Backs earlier this season, allowing three runs on eight hits through four innings of work, which is very typical of a Weaver start. We also have the difference of two teams going in two separate directions. The D-Backs are trying to hold onto one of the three Wild Card spots while the Yankees have been all but eliminated from playoff contention. This just seems like a really odd line and I’m more than happy to back to road underdogs.

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox

Let’s be totally honest, both of these teams stink. This late into September, I wasn’t expecting myself to be backing the Red Sox but I think the stars aligned for this one. First and foremost, I’m still not sold that Chris Sale can be an effective starter on a consistent five day basis, but the matchup is quite good. This White Sox team cannot hit lefties aside from a couple of guys. Tonight’s projected lineup has a combined .290 wOBA with a .125 ISO and a 26.2% K% against lefties. Sale had one of his best starts of the season his last time out against the Blue Jays, allowing just one run on two hits with 10 strikeotus through six innings.

As for the offense, they’ll see White Sox starter Touki Toussaint. He has decent strikeout stuff but his command is horrible with a 6.1 BB/9. Once he starts putting traffic on the basepaths, he unravels. The Red Sox lineup looks nothing like it was intended but they still can put up some runs. With the combination of Sale and the likely outcome that they’ll be able to put some crooked numbers up against Toussaint, I like the Red Sox to cover the run line.

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Tonight should be a big night for the Braves offensively going against Patrick Corbin of the Nationals. He has not pitched well at home, as evidenced by his 5.20 ERA and a .351 wOBA. Albies will be one of his toughest assignments tonight, as he’s not only crushed lefties but he hits extremely well against his two main pitches. Corbin features a sinker and a slider that he throws a combined 76% of the time. Albies has annihilated these pitches against lefties since dating back to last season. Against the sinker he has a .434 wOBA with a .200 ISO and only an 11.4% K%. Those numbers jump even higher against the slider, when he has a .512 wOBA and a .314 ISO.

