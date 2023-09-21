How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play on DraftKings Sportsbook for Giants vs. 49ers

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Giants-49ers game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Brock Purdy 2+ Passing TDs

Christian McCaffrey 90+ Rushing Yards

Daniel Jones 35+ Rushing Yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Fresh off staging the equal-biggest comeback in franchise history, the New York Giants will travel to Santa Clara to face one of the league’s best when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. After a disastrous Week 1 blowout, a rocky start followed for the Giants, who trailed the Cardinals, 28-7, during the third quarter before calming a dramatic 31-28 victory. The sour note was an ankle injury to lead running back Saguon Barkley, who found the end zone twice in the win but has been ruled out for this matchup. Meanwhile, the Niners didn’t have it all their own way but prevailed 30-23 at SoFt Stadium to extend their regular season winning streak over the Rams to nine. Christian McCaffrey was again electric, leading the way with 116 rushing yards and extending his touchdown streak to 11. San Francisco will look to continue its hot start against a team that has allowed a league-high 68 points.

Brock Purdy has thrown two or more touchdowns in seven of the 49ers’ last eight regular-season games.

Brock Purdy has thrown for at least two touchdowns in six of his past seven regular-season games dating back to the 2022 season.

Christian McCaffrey has recorded 116+ rushing yards in three of the 49ers’ last four games as favorites.

Christian McCaffrey has recorded 90+ rushing yards in eight of his past 19 regular-season games, dating back to the 2022 season.

Daniel Jones has recorded 35+ rushing yards in 11 of his past 19 regular-season games, dating back to the 2022 season.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

