Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Picks: Top Horse Racing Betting Picks for the PA Derby on DK Horse

The Pennsylvania Derby is taking place on Saturday, September 23 from Parx Racing in Bensalem, PA, located about 15 miles from Philadelphia.

Betting on horse racing online has never been easier or more fun than with DK Horse. Add to the excitement of watching a race live by placing a wager on your picks and cheer them on to victory! Check out the upcoming horse racing schedule and bet on horse racing events, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, the premier races that make up the Triple Crown.

Below, DraftKings Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello gives his top Pennsylvania Derby horse racing picks for DK Horse.

Johnny Avello’s Pennsylvania Derby Picks:

Eleven three-year-olds quest for a Grade 1 win and a purse of $1 million in the Pennsylvania Derby at Parx this Saturday. There is some speed in the race and also a handful of closers.

My top selection is one of those early speed horses, Saudi Crown. In his last outing, approximately seven weeks ago, he ran a spectacular race in the Jim Dandy Stakes (presented by DK Horse) at Saratoga. In the 1 ¼ mile race, he was nosed out by Forte, who is one of the top 3-year-olds in the country. The track was muddy that day and there’s a good chance it will be muddy again on Saturday. His latest workouts have been really solid and his trainer, Brad Cox, is one of the best in the world. Oh, by the way, his daddy was Always Dreaming, who won the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Looking for a clean break and catch me if you can.

Johnny’s Picks:

Win/Place- Saudi Crown

Exacta Key- Saudi Crown with Dreamlike, Magic Tap, West Coast Cowboy, Gilmore and Crupi

Place your Horse Racing bets at DK Horse or by downloading the DK Horse app on Apple or Google!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Johnny Avello is an employee of DraftKings. Personal views on the races and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in selecting their horses to wager upon. DraftKings employees may also deploy different strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings employees do not have access to any non-public information.