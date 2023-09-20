NFL Week 3 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Not in love with this Week 3 card in the NFL, with some massive spreads making for a pretty tough board on DraftKings Sportsbook. Still some plays I think are worth targeting, though, including a teaser on some of those big favorites. Let’s dive into all of the action below.

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (TNF)

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

This week is a really tough board in the NFL with some massive favorites. Most of you are familiar with the common 6-point/2-team teaser in the NFL, but I’m going to something I rarely use — the 10-point/3-team teaser. It just feels like that kind of week.

We’ll get things going on Thursday night with the Niners to win this game at a pick’em. Obviously, San Francisco has looked dominant through two games, and now they’re in a pretty strong spot in the home opener. Despite a short week off two road games, the Giants are also on a west coast road trip, following a wild comeback on Sunday in Arizona. While that was a high for the G-men, it puts them in a pretty down spot on the short week on the road against much stiffer competition ... not to mention without their top offensive weapon (Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury).

To close out the teaser in the late window on Sunday, we have a couple of massive favorites. The Cowboys will now get their crack at the lowly Cardinals, and I don’t expect it to go well. The Cowboys have outscored the Giants and Jets 70-10 so far this season, and I don’t expect Arizona to be much tougher. After losing the opener, the Chiefs got back on track in Week 2 in Jacksonville. Now their back home against a Bears team that’s been just dreadful on both sides of the ball. Perfect spot for Kansas City to cruise and start making up some ground.

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Not all that high on the Titans, but they have a strong defense keeping them in games. This is more of a Browns fade. Cleveland was a team I was down on entering the season, and their quarterback play has confirmed that.

The Browns will be tough on defense, but a lot of their success on MNF was poor offense from Pittsburgh. The loss of Nick Chubb is massive, and the backups will have a tough matchup against a very strong Tennessee run defense — led the league in run defense last season, and ranks third through three games this season. The Titans can be beat through the air, but they just got a win over Justin Herbert and the Chargers, so I’m not to scared of Deshaun Watson and this passing game.

As long as the Titans can do enough on offense, they’ll hang in this game.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

I’m buying low on the Bengals here. This game was 7.5 on the preseason lookahead line, but has come crashing down due to the success of the Rams and the re-injured calf of Joe Burrow. Reports indicate the Burrow is feeling better, and that the extra day off with the Monday game (and no travel this week) should be helpful towards his status.

The Rams have looked strong through two division games, but now go on the road into a matchup with less familiarity. We saw the Bengals sitting at 0-2 last season entering a primetime matchup and they took down the undefeated Dolphins. Unless Burrow is truly injured here, this is a great buy-low spot in the market.

