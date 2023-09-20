NFL Week 3 TNF Best Bets Today: Picks, Predictions to Consider for Giants vs. 49ers on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 3 kicks off with the Giants, coming off their miraculous victory in Arizona, staying on the road in the NFC West and heading to San Francisco.

Let’s break down the betting market on this game, along with some best bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This week is a really tough board in the NFL with some massive favorites. Most of you are familiar with the common 6-point/2-team teaser in the NFL, but I’m going to something I rarely use — the 10-point/3-team teaser. It just feels like that kind of week.

We’ll get things going on Thursday night with the Niners to win this game at a pick’em. Obviously, San Francisco has looked dominant through two games, and now they’re in a pretty strong spot in the home opener. Despite a short week off two road games, the Giants are also on a west coast road trip, following a wild comeback on Sunday in Arizona. While that was a high for the G-men, it puts them in a pretty down spot on the short week on the road against much stiffer competition ... not to mention without their top offensive weapon (Saquon Barkley suffered an ankle injury).

To close out the teaser in the late window on Sunday, we have a couple of massive favorites. The Cowboys will now get their crack at the lowly Cardinals, and I don’t expect it to go well. The Cowboys have outscored the Giants and Jets 70-10 so far this season, and I don’t expect Arizona to be much tougher. After losing the opener, the Chiefs got back on track in Week 2 in Jacksonville. Now their back home against a Bears team that’s been just dreadful on both sides of the ball. Perfect spot for Kansas City to cruise and start making up some ground.

McCaffrey has been dominating the backfield touches for the Niners thus far, and with good reason. Through the first two games in Pittsburgh and Los Angeles, CMC has racked up a 22-152-1 line, followed by a 20-116-1 line.

Now the game script sets up perfectly for the 49ers running game. San Fran enters its home opener as a double-digit favorite against a Giants team that ranks 26th against the run in the early going — allowing 136.5 rushing yards per game.

With a rushing prop priced at 79.5 and -130 juice to the over, I’d much rather look to an alternate line and almost double our money.

