MLB Picks for September 20: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have games spread out all throughout the day on Wednesday. I’ll give a few bets I like on today’s card that you can sweat along with.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels

The second half of the season has not been kind to Reid Detmers. After a good first half, Detmers enters today with a 5.54 ERA with a .360 wOBA, an 8.1 K/9 and a 3.8 BB/9. The strikeout numbers have really dropped for him, as he was averaging an 11.2 K/9 through the first-half. Now, he’s inducing much more contact and it’s not exactly going well for him. Now he’s going up against a good hitting club against lefties, so I’d expect second-half Detmers to show up once again.

Tonight’s expected lineup for the Rays has a combined .353 wOBA against lefties with a .183 ISO and just a 22.1 K%. Those numbers jump even higher when you look at the Rays’ numbers against the fastball thrown by a lefty. This lineup has a combined .412 wOBA with a .267 ISO and a 23.6% K% against that pitch this season. I think the Rays jump on him early and go over this team total tonight. It doesn’t hurt that the Angels bullpen has been a mess this monther either, as they have a combined 5.06 ERA with a 3.97 FIP in September.

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cubs are big favorites tonight at -180 on the moneyline against the Pirates. But, if you like them to win, there’s a good chance it’s because Justin Steele is taking the mound. Likely going to finish in the top three of the Cy Young voting, we can instead take Steele to record a win at +155. Despite being roughed up in his last outing, Steele has been incredible over these last two months. Since the beginning of August, he’s logged a 3.25 ERA with a .296 wOBA, a 3.00 FIP and a 10.4 K/9. One of those starts includes the Pirates, whom he’ll face tonight. He held them to three runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts through six innings of work. Steele has been so good against righties and that’s what the Pirates will be running out tonight. With a .273 wOBA and a 2.79 FIP against them, the Pirates lineup should include at least seven of them. I’m very interested in backing him to earn the win tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers

I would expect this Dodgers team to beat the Tigers tonight by at least two. Bobby Miller is taking the mound for the home team and despite bumps along the way, he’s been a solid starter in the backend of their rotation. During the second-half, he’s posted a 3.69 ERA with a .288 wOBA and a 3.75 FIP. Where the appeal comes in is with the Dodgers matchup against Reese Olson. Don’t let his recent results fool you, he’s had a cupcake schedule for the last month. In his last four starts, he’s faced the White Sox twice, the Yankees and the Reds. The Reds was his toughest matchup and his underlying stats show he was bailed out by his defense big time. I like the Doyers to pick up the win and cover this -1.5.

