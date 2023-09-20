NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 3 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

We’ve got two more full weeks of NFL football before the bye weeks start, and Week 3 should be another full week of action in the early part of what is already a very compelling season. This week’s schedule breaks down very similarly to last week’s with another double-header lined up for Monday night. As a result, there are 13 games on Sunday along with the two games on Monday and an early NFC matchup on Thursday night. Of the 16 games, there are just two divisional contests this week.

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, I’ll be posting the relevant info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Week 2 betting card or to build an awesome Parlay play.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Giants rallied to avoid an 0-2 start by beating the Cardinals SU last week in Arizona although they failed to cover and are 0-2 ATS. The 49ers are 2-0 SU/1-0-1 ATS after beating the Steelers and the Rams. San Francisco is 3-2 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five head-to-head matchups with New York, and the over has hit in four of those five contests. The 49ers have been outstanding ATS lately, going 10-3 ATS in their last 13 overall and 7-0 ATS in their last seven games at home. Going back further, the 49ers are 14-1 SU in their last 15 home games with an average Margin of Victory of 16.2 points.

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Falcons are a somewhat surprising 2-0 SU/1-1 ATS after beating the Panthers and Packers to start the year. They’ll face a tougher test in Week 3 as they go on the road to face the Lions, who won SU/ATS against the Chiefs in Week 1 before losing SU/ATS in overtime to the Seahawks last week. There were 68 points in that game, continuing the trend of plenty of points at Ford Field. Last season, there was an average of 58.4 points per game scored in Detroit. The Falcons are 5-2 SU/5-2 ATS in their last seven head-to-head matchups with the total going under in five of those seven matchups. Since the beginning of 2021, the over is 5-1 when the Lions are favored, but the under is 6-2 in the Falcons’ last eight games and 4-2 in the Lions' last six games.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Cowboys have been one of the most impressive teams in the NFL going 2-0 SU/ATS while dominating the Giants and the Jets. The Cardinals have lost both of their games but managed to cover in each for an unusual 0-2 SU/2-0 ATS start to the season. Last week, it was the Giants who stormed back in the second half and beat Arizona. The Cardinals have actually dominated their recent head-to-head matchups, going 6-1 SU/6-1 ATS. However, the Cardinals have lost nine straight games SU dating back to last season, and the Cowboys are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games as a road favorite.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

On Sunday Night Football, the Steelers get their second straight primetime contest as they visit the Raiders in a matchup of 1-1 SU/1-1 ATS teams that have both been underdogs in each of their first two contests of the season. The over is 17-7-1 in the 25 games that the Raiders have played in Las Vegas, but the under is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups between these two teams. While the Raiders are just 1-4 SU in their last 5 games, the Steelers have gone 5-1 SU/5-1 ATS in their six most recent contests and will look to get another win on the strength of their defense, like they did last week against the Browns on Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

We get another Monday Night Football doubleheader, and this week’s matchups look much more compelling, at least on paper. The Eagles have jumped out to a 2-0 SU/1-0-1 ATS start while the Bucs have surprised with a 2-0 SU/2-0 ATS start to the season with wins over the Vikings and Bears. Despite the strong start, Tampa Bay is just 4-13-1 ATS in its last 18 games and 1-5 ATS in their last six Monday games. The under is 6-0 in the Bucs’ last six games against the NFC East and 13-7 in their last 20 games overall. The under is also 5-1 in the Eagles’ last six games against the NFC South. The Eagles are 8-1 SU in their last nine road games and 5-1 SU in their last six overall; however, they are just 1-4 SU in their last five games in Tampa Bay.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The big story in this game is obviously the availability of Joe Burrow (calf) for the Bengals. Maybe getting the extra day to rest will help him be able to not miss a contest, and the Bengals will do all they can to have him available since they can’t afford to drop to 0-3 in a tough AFC North. Last week, they lost SU/ATS at home to the Ravens after losing SU/ATS on the road in Cleveland in Week 1. While they may be the most surprisingly 0-2 SU/0-2 ATS team, the Rams have been one of the most pleasantly surprising teams and are 1-1 SU/1-0-1 ATS after beating the Seahawks and hanging tough in a difficult matchup with the 49ers. The Rams have started the season strong for the past few years, going 16-4 SU in their last 20 games in September and going 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games as the underdog in September.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.