Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $50 Into $15,000 With an NFL SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

In Week 2, one bettor built a straightforward three-pick SGP for Thursday Night Football for the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. The two NFC contenders played a Week 2 primetime matchup for the second season in a row, and this year, the Eagles emerged 34-28 winners. The game played out just as this bettor predicted it would, and as a result, the $50 SGP turned into a massive payout of $15,000.

Combined, the three following legs all had massive +30000 odds:

T.J. Hockenson 1st TD scorer

Jalen Hurts 2+ TDs

T.J. Hockenson 2+ TDs

This bettor started with two picks in the three-leg parlay that included Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson. Hockenson got off to a strong start to his first full season with the Vikings with eight catches for 35 yards in the team’s Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, and this bettor picked him to get into the end zone first and to score multiple touchdowns. While Hockenson hadn’t found the end zone in Week 1, he did have three touchdowns last year after joining the Vikings, including a two-touchdown game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles got the ball first, so getting the first touchdown from Hockenson would first rely on the Vikings' defense. Philly put together a good opening drive, but it stalled out at the Minnesota six-yard line when the Eagles were forced to kick a field goal. The teams exchanged punts and then turnovers before Jake Elliott missed a field goal with just 48 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Vikings took over on their own 45-yard line and prepared for what would be the first touchdown drive of the game. The drive didn’t start well, with Kirk Cousins taking a seven-yard sack from Jordan Davis. However, after a defensive penalty and a big 24-yard catch from Hockenson, the Vikings were set up with first-and-goal from the five.

Here’s what happened next:

First TD Scorer (+1700) ✅



Who cashed?! https://t.co/4SuZVnLeeh — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 15, 2023

As you can see from the post on X, Hockenson was a +1700 payout on that pick, but this SGP was just getting started. The Eagles answered back after falling behind for the first and only time in the contest with a rushing touchdown from Jalen Hurts on their next possession. They tacked on a field goal just before halftime and went into the break up 13-7.

The Vikings fumbled away their opening possession of the second half, and Jalen Hurts got his second one-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession to put the Eagles up 20-7 and also make the Jalen Hurts 2+ TDs leg of the parlay hit.

TUSH PUSH² FOR THE EAGLES pic.twitter.com/Htjs5DJUNA — DraftKings (@DraftKings) September 15, 2023

The final leg of the three-leg parlay was Hockenson’s second score. The Eagles built a commanding 27-7 lead, but the Vikings continued to battle back. It took until 1:10 left in the game, but Hockenson got his second score in the highlight below. He finished with two touchdowns as part of his seven catches for 66 total yards.

T. J. Hockenson 2+ TD ✅



The Eagles lead is back to 6 pic.twitter.com/VTyTjqajhs — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 15, 2023

Hockenson’s second touchdown along with him scoring the first touchdown and Hurts’ two scores resulted in this SGP hitting for a huge $15K payday with just three simple picks!

