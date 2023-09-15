NFL Picks Today: Week 2 Underdog Bets to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 1 brought plenty of excitement in the NFL, but also some crushing injuries that will have an impact on Week 2 and beyond. I went 1-2 with my picks in this column, so let’s look to get on the winning side of things with the following three underdogs to consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 2.

The Raiders were the underdog that I hit on in Week 1. They didn’t just cover the +3.5-point spread, they defeated the Broncos in Denver. Their defense limited the Broncos to 16 points, while Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes for his new team. If there was a negative, it’s that Josh Jacobs was limited to 48 yards on 19 carries after missing all of the preseason because of a contract dispute.

The Bills couldn’t capitalize on the Jets losing Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) on their first drive, ultimately losing in overtime on Monday Night Football. This is a great bounce-back spot for them at home against another offense that doesn’t have a great option at quarterback. However, Garoppolo has proven to be serviceable and Jacobs could be in a better position after having another week of practice under his belt. Combine that with Allen’s turnover issues and the Raiders could keep this within a touchdown.

The Commanders had a great matchup at home in Week 1 against the rebuilding Cardinals. It wasn’t a walk in the park, though, as they needed 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a four-point win. Sam Howell did not make a good first impression, throwing for 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception in what should be one of his easier matchups of the year. Their defense was able to take advantage of Joshua Dobbs, holding him to 132 passing yards and sacking him three times.

While the Commanders aren’t a team to get excited about, the reason to consider them to cover the spread is how bad the Broncos have been. Russell Wilson did have two touchdown passes against the Raiders, but he only threw for 177 yards. Javonte Williams was also held in check, turning his 13 carries into 52 yards. This could be another low-scoring game that comes down to a field goal.

Both of these teams are coming off victories in Week 1. The Falcons dispatched the Panthers, winning 24-10 at home. They dominated on the ground, turning 26 carries into 130 yards and two touchdowns. Desmond Ridder was only asked to attempt 18 passes and he completed 15 of them, while also recording a touchdown. Their defense stepped up in a big way, intercepting rookie quarterback Bryce Young twice.

The Packers began the Jordan Love era in fashion, dominating the Bears by a score of 38-20 in Chicago. Love was locked in, throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns. They won despite Christian Watson (hamstring) being out and Aaron Jones (hamstring) leaving early. The status of both is in doubt for this matchup with the Falcons, but it’s difficult to have a ton of faith in Ridder at this stage of his career. The Packers have a much more dangerous offense than the Panthers do, so the Falcons might not be able to get away with having Ridder throw fewer than 20 passes. With the expectation that they need to throw more, there’s no reason that the Packers’ defense can’t take advantage and help lead the team to the road upset.

