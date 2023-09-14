How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play on DraftKings Sportsbook for Vikings vs. Eagles

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Vikings-Eagles game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Jalen Hurts 200+ Pass Yards

Justin Jefferson 90+ Rec Yards

Dallas Goedert 50+ Rec Yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to build on their season-opening road win when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday Night Football. Conversely, the Vikings will be looking to rebound from an unexpected 20-17 home loss to the Buccaneers. It was a reversal of last season’s clutch form, which saw Minnesota go 11-0 in regular season games decided by eight points or fewer. The Vikings held Tampa Bay to 242 total yards, but Kirk Cousins committed all three of Minnesota’s turnovers as he struggled against a feisty Buccaneers defense. It was a similar story when these teams met during Week 2 of 2022, as Cousins threw a trio of interceptions to hand the Eagles a 24-7 victory at this venue. That result contributed to Philadelphia’s 9-2 home record from last season. The Eagles weren’t at their best last week, but still managed to overcome a -131 differential in total yards to defeat the Patriots 25-20.

Recent Head-To-Head History

Key Stats

Jalen Hurts has thrown two or more touchdowns in five of his last six regular-season appearances at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts threw for more than 200 yards in 11 of his 15 regular season games in 2022.

Justin Jefferson recorded more than 90 receiving yards in 11 of his 17 regular season games in 2022.

Dallas Goedert recorded more than 50 receiving yards in seven of his 12 regular season games in 2022.

Justin Jefferson has scored the first touchdown in each of the Vikings’ last two Thursday games.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has recorded 301+ passing yards in three of his last four appearances against the Eagles.

Key Video

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

