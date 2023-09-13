TNF SGP Best Bets Today: Julian Edlow’s Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for September 14

DraftKings Network NFL analyst Julian Edlow gives his top Same Game Parlay (SGP) pick on DraftKings Sportsbook for this week’s Thursday Night Football betting card.

Top Same Game Parlay (SGP) Bet

Eagles to Win

Jordan Addison 40+ Receiving Yards

D’Andre Swift to Score a Touchdown

TNF Best Bets: Vikings vs. Eagles



- A player prop I love on MIN



- Using PHI as a teaser leg (lots of other good teaser options to pair with)



- A breakdown of an interesting development in Philly's backfield@DKSportsbook



Analysis for @DKNetwork: https://t.co/lQM6N9U37G — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) September 13, 2023

