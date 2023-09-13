NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 2 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

After an awesomely entertaining and unpredictable Week 1, the NFL is back with another incredible schedule of games in Week 2. With a double-header lined up for Monday night, there are 13 games on Sunday along with a huge NFC matchup on Thursday night. Of the 16 games, there are six divisional contests including the three primetime matchups on Sunday and Monday night.

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, I’ll be posting the relevant info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Week 2 betting card or to build an awesome Parlay play.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday Night Football should be a fun matchup between the defending NFC Champs and the Vikings, who lost SU/ATS at home against the Bucs in Week 1. The Eagles started fast and held on SU/ATS to beat the Patriots on the road. Philly starting fast has been a recent trend, with the Eagles scoring first in 17 of their last 21 games. The Vikings also gave up the most first-quarter points in the NFL last season. Last year, these teams met on Monday Night Football of Week 2, and the Eagles scored first and often on their way to a dominant 24-7 win that established them as the team to beat in the NFC. They’ll hope to repeat that result in another prime-time matchup against Minnesota. Also in the Eagles' favor is the narrative that Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins typically struggles in primetime matchups. His primetime record is 12-20 in his career, but he went 3-3 in six primetime games over the past two years.

Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars host the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional Round game, which was a 27-20 victory for Kansas City on their way to their Super Bowl win. That game was in Kansas City, though, and the Chiefs barely pulled it out. They come into this contest after losing SU/ATS to the Lions at home on Thursday Night Football while the Jags come in 1-0 SU/ATS after going on the road and beating the Colts in a divisional game. Last season, the Jaags were 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS as the home underdog, and they’ll be looking for a statement win against the banged-up Chiefs. One huge storyline to monitor for this matchup is the availability of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys

The Jets and Cowboys both won SU/ATS in Week 1, but they definitely feel like teams headed in opposite directions. The Jets lost starting QB Aaron Rodgers on Monday night and will have to turn to Zack Wilson against Dallas this week. Wilson played well enough to lead the Jets to an upset win over the Bills, but he got plenty of help from his defense and turnovers from the Bills. The Cowboys’ defense was also turnover-happy in Week 1, getting three takeaways on their way to a lop-sided 40-3 road win on Sunday Night Football. At home last year, Dallas was 8-1 SU/6-3 ATS. The Cowboys are 14-5 SU over their last 19 games, and the total has gone over in each of their last five home games. The Jets, on the other hand, are just 1-6 SU in their last seven games and the total has gone under in each of their last six games.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

On Sunday Night Football, the Patriots host the Dolphins in their second straight difficult home matchup. They lost SU/ATS to the Eagles after falling behind early due to turnovers in Week 1, while the Dolphins were involved in one of the most entertaining games of Week 1, a high-scoring contest in Los Angeles in which they got a 36-34 win after a late touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill to put the capstone on monster games for both players. The Dolphins have covered in each of their last five matchups with the Patriots, who have also gone 0-5 ATS in their last five home games as the underdog.

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

This matchup is the earlier of the two games scheduled for Monday night as the Panthers host the Saints in an NFC South matchup. Both teams were in low-scoring contests last week with the Saints beating the Titans, 16-15, and the Panthers losing to the Falcons, 24-10. The last five head-to-head matchups have all gone under the total with the Panthers winning three of the last four games SU/ATS.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

In many ways, these two AFC North rivals had opposite results in Week 1. The Steelers were at home with high expectations against the 49ers but got absolutely crushed in a game that wasn’t very competitive. The Browns had very low expectations as they hosted Cincinnati, but not only were they competitive they won SU/ATS. Both teams’ games were under the total last week, but four of the last six head-to-head matchups have gone over the total. Pittsburgh has won three of the last four head-to-head matchups SU/ATS and is 6-4 SU/7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings between these teams dating back to their head-to-head tie in 2018. In Pittsburgh, the Browns have lost 19 straight regular games although they did get a playoff win there in 2020.

