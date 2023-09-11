Fortinet Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Napa, California this week for opening event of the 2023-24 season. Silverado Resort and Spa will host the Fortinet Championship, and measures as a 7,123-yard par 72, with Poa Annua grass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Putnam was incredibly consistent in 2023, making 23-of-29 cuts, while posting four top-10 finishes and four additional top-25s. The last time he failed to make the weekend was all the way back at the PGA Championship in May. Over that stretch, which extends 36 rounds, Putnam ranks sixth in this field in both SG: Approach and SG: Total, while sitting seventh in SG: Putting.

Putnam has been no stranger to Silverado either, as he’ll be making his sixth career start in Napa, having made the cut in each of the previous four. He’s posted a pair of top-30 finishes in that stretch, but is undoubtedly playing some of the best golf of his career right now. Outside of Max Homa, there is really no one to fear in the field this week, which makes this 35/1 number on Putnam rather appealing.

Bhatia had himself quite a Summer. He recently got engaged, which was on the heels of his first-career PGA TOUR win at the Barracuda Championship in July. He will look to keep the good times rolling this week at Silverado, a course that’s treated him well in the past. In 2021, Bhatia finished T9 at this event, which was when he was still incredibly raw as a player.

More polished now, Bhatia rates out as one of the best ball-strikers in this field, sitting fifth in SG: Ball-Striking (Off-the-Tee + Approach) over his past 48 rounds. His egregious short game makes him extremely hit or miss, but he already has finishes of fourth and second this season, showing just how high his upside is.

At 40/1 in this type of field, he’s absolutely worth backing, especially in his home state.

