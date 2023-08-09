MLB Picks for August 9: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Thanks to the new Systems tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub, two plays from Wednesday’s MLB slate jumped out head and shoulders above the rest.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Rays -155

Rocking with Jalen Beeks feels a bit dodgy when staring down his 6.27 ERA. However, most of the runs scored against the left-hander have come when he’s working in relief. In seven appearances as an opener this season, Beeks has a 1.88 ERA.

Opposite of Beeks is Dakota Hudson, who churned out a nice start vs. Minnesota last time out. But now he has to navigate a lineup that’s posted a .183 ISO against right-handers through the past month — and is due for more success based on their .288 BABIP and 36.1% hard-contact rate.

As for the systems in play, things point toward the Rays. Over the last 30 days, the home team in interleague games is 69-39 (63.89%). Also, the Rays are 10-7 as interleague home favorites. Overall, AL teams have won 57.2% of the time when playing as interleague home favorites this season. And when playing as interleague road underdogs, the Cardinals are 4-7.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Houston Astros

Orioles -135

Jack Flaherty got after it in his first start for Baltimore. He’ll have a slightly tougher test than Toronto this time out. But while the Astros’ .172 ISO against righties over the past month is solid, their 43.6% ground-ball rate during that span indicates Flaherty could make it back-to-back strong outings in a Baltimore uniform.

The Orioles have a similar ISO (.177) and are hitting grounders at a slightly higher rate, but they’re facing a right-hander who’s trending in the wrong direction. After posting a 2.90 ERA through his first 14 starts of 2023, Cristian Javier has logged just one quality start in his last seven outings. During that span, he’s posted an 8.16 ERA and 6.83 FIP.

On top of that, the systems lean heavily toward Baltimore on Wednesday. Home teams that played the previous day have won 56.25% of the time over the last 30 days. Throughout 2023, AL teams playing as non-division home favorites have won 62.6% of the time. In that setting, the Orioles are 14-7. Whereas, the Astros are 5-9 as non-division road dogs. Also, Houston is 14-21 when playing after a win in which the over hit (3-5 as dogs in this setting). When playing after a loss in which the over hit, Baltimore is 16-9 (7-4 as a favorite).

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.