FedEx St. Jude Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Memphis, Tennessee for the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. TPC Southwind will host the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and measures as a 7,243-yard par 70, with Bermuda greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

If you look at the last 36 rounds in this field, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy rank No. 1 and 2 in SG: Total, however, you might be a bit surprised to know that one Mr. Fleetwood sits third in that stretch. This is because there are no weaknesses in the Englishman’s game right now. He sits fifth in SG: Tee-to-Green, 11th in SG: Ball-Striking and ninth in SG: Putting in that aforementioned 36-round timeframe.

Fleetwood has been knocking on the door of his first career win all season, posting five top-five finishes, including a T5 at the U.S. Open. This will be Fleetwood’s third career start at TPC Southwind, and he’s already shown a liking to the course with a T4 back in 2019.

It’s not easy betting anyone at the top of the board this week unless you have really strong conviction, so instead we will look to the midrange here with Fleetwood at a reasonable 25/1 number.

English is a grizzled veteran who we can usually count on to get up for big events. With that being the case, it’s no surprise to see his history at TPC Southwind. In seven career starts, English has a win, along with a solo fourth, T10 and T26. He’s averaging 1.33 SG: Total per round at this course as well, which ranks No. 1 in this field among anyone with more than one start.

English has been getting it done mostly through his elite short game this season, but is coming off a massive ball-striking week at the Wyndham Championship, where he gained over six strokes on approach alone. He may be getting hot at just the right time, and I very much like backing him at this 70/1 number on DraftKings Sportsbook.

