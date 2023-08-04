How a Bettor Turned $150 Into Over $115,000 With an MLB SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

There can definitely be plenty of debate over which teams won and which teams lost Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline, but there’s no arguing that one bettor took advantage of Tuesday night’s schedule to score a huge victory on DraftKings Sportsbook.

This bettor built a massive 20-leg Same Game Parlay Extra and turned a $150 bet into a massive payday of $116,424.46. A Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx) allows bettors to combine multiple single picks and Same Game Parlays (SGPs) into one SGPx. The combined odds multiply quickly, and this SGPx was boosted all the way to +77516.

The 20 legs selected by this bettor were a mixture of player props, Moneylines and one over/under. Many of the strikeout props and Moneyline picks had good correlation, and when all 20 of these picks hit Tuesday night, this bettor claimed a massive payday of over $100K.

Here are the 20 picks, and you can scroll down to see the story of how the SGPx was successful.

Sandy Alcantara 5+ Strikeouts

Ranger Suarez 3+ Strikeouts

Zach Eflin 5+ Strikeouts

TB Rays ML

Freddy Peralta 5+ Strikeouts

MIL Brewers ML

Johan Oviedo 5+ Strikeouts

PIT Pirates ML

Kyle Bradish 4+ Strikeouts

BAL Orioles ML

Spencer Strider 8+ Strikeouts

Under 9.5 Total Runs (LA Angels vs. ATL Braves)

Framber Valdez 4+ Strikeouts

HOU Astros ML

Zac Gallen 5+ Strikeouts

Alex Cobb 3+ Strikeouts

Andrew Heaney 4+ Strikeouts

TEX Rangers ML

Justin Steele 4+ Strikeouts

CHI Cubs ML

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we break down how each leg hit, just a quick reminder that a Parlay Bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. An SGP combines multiple picks from the same game, and an SGPx combines multiple single bets and Same Game Parlays. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

This SGPx was built on strikeout props. Twelve of the 20 picks were on a pitcher to hit the over of his strikeout props. Seven of those pitchers’ teams were also picked on the Moneyline (meaning to win straight-up), and the one remaining pick was the under in the game between the Angels and the Braves.

In that matchup in Atlanta, both of the picks in his parlay hit comfortably. Michael Harris homered twice to back Strider’s strong outing, but the total was just six runs, staying under 9.5. Strider struck out nine in 6 2⁄ 3 innings, getting his eighth strikeout to make this prop correct to close out the sixth inning. His first strikeout of the game was his 200th of the season and came against Shohei Ohtani in the first inning.

Spencer Strider’s 200th strikeout of the season looked like this against Ohtani ‍

pic.twitter.com/7zCINlJynO — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 1, 2023

Two other NL East teams met in Miami, and this SGPx picked Sandy Alcantara 5+ Strikeouts and Ranger Suarez 3+ Strikeouts. Both picks were much closer than the Braves’ picks. Each starting pitcher finished with exactly the number of strikeouts needed. Suarez struck out three in 6 1⁄ 3 innings and Alcantara struck out five in eight shutout innings. He struck out the last hitter he faced, Johan Rojas, to end the eighth inning before handing it over to the bullpen, which blew in the lead in the ninth. This bettor didn’t pick the winner in this game, though, so the two legs safely hit before the late-inning drama.

The bettor picked against the other NL East home team, selecting the Brewers on the Moneyline and Freddy Peralta’s strikeouts. Peralta needed five strikeouts and finished with seven, and the Brew Crew got four runs in the fourth on their way to a 6-4 victory. In a similar situation, the SGPx also targeted another NL Central team, picking the Pirates on the Moneyline and Johan Oveido’s strikeouts. Oviedo went seven strong innings against the Tigers, getting exactly the five strikeouts he needed. The Pirates scored three times in the second inning including a home run from Liover Peguero (highlighted below) and held on for a 4-1 win.

The Rays and Orioles also delivered wins over the Yankees and Blue Jays, respectively, while Zach Eflin and Kyle Bradish both finished with the strikeouts needed to bring wins on their props.

In the NL West, this SGPx targeted a pair of strikeout overs in the matchup between Zac Gallen and Alex Cobb. Cobb only needed three strikeouts while Gallen needed five. Each starter reached their total and threw in an extra punchout for good measure.

Andrew Heaney also delivered plenty of extra strikeouts in his start against the White Sox. He needed to finish with at least four, but he dominated with a season-high 11 strikeouts while carrying the Rangers to a 2-0 victory that also gave this SGPx the green on the Moneyline.

The Cubs also left little doubt if they would deliver a win for this SGPx. They absolutely demolished the Reds, 20-9. Dansby Swanson led the way with a pair of home runs and five RBI while Mike Tauchman homered and hit four RBI. The Cubs connected on seven homers and set a season-high for hits and runs. All the production came behind Justin Steele, who this bettor needed to also get four strikeouts. He finished with six strikeouts in six innings and claimed his 12th win of the season.

Tonight's seven-home run game ties the team record for most home runs in a single game, which was first set in 1977! pic.twitter.com/BE0ktxbQBV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2023

The most memorable game from Tuesday’s big night of winning for this bettor was delivered by Framber Valdez. This SGPx needed four strikeouts from Valdez and the Astros to get the win. Valdez went much further than that, delivering a no-hitter including six strikeouts in the first 12 batters he faced.

Valdez’s no-hitter was the 16th no-hitter in Astros’ history and the third of this season. Earlier in the day, the Astros re-acquired Justin Verlander, who was the last Astros starting pitcher to throw a complete game no-hitter. Valdez came into this outing without any momentum at all after being shelled for eight hits and six runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings in his previous start. In fact, he had an ugly 7.29 ERA in July with a 4.89 FIP in 21 innings.

He definitely started August on a much better note, which this bettor correctly predicted as part of their massive SGPx.

FRAMBER VALDEZ THROWS NO-HITTER



Under 5.5 Hits Allowed (+105) ✅

Over 18.5 Total Outs (+125) ✅pic.twitter.com/bvUxjm6hiy — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) August 2, 2023

While Framber and his teammates celebrated the no-hitter, this bettor was celebrating a massive win as well. The $150 bet on the impressive 20-leg SGPx returned a whopping $116,424.46. That’s enough to definitely make this SGPx one of the biggest winners of Trade Deadline Day!

You can build your own winning SGPx using picks and props from across the MLB schedule on any given day on DraftKings Sportsbook. You can even blend picks across a variety of different sports and target player props from a wide variety of options. Head on over and get started today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place an SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!