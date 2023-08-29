DK Network Betting Group Best Bets Today: Top Betting Picks for August 29 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Want free access to exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook betting picks from DraftKings analysts like Steve Buchanan, Julian Edlow, Garion Thorne, Nick Friar, Jeff Pratt, Chirag Hira, Tim Finnegan and more? Join the DK Network betting group community! You can also interact live with other group members to sweat your bets and watch your bets hit!

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay (SGP): 2 Picks: ATL Braves @ COL Rockies

ATL Braves -1.5 Run Line

Over 9.5 Alternate Total Runs

Odds: +110

Same Game Parlay (SGP): 2 Picks: ATL Braves @ COL Rockies

ATL Braves -3.5 Alternate Run Line

Over 13.5 Alternate Total Runs

Odds: +320

Tim’s analysis: The Braves are on pace to have one of the most lethal offenses in MLB history. The Braves have a park and league-adjusted team wRC+ of 125, which is the best mark among all teams dating back to before 1950. The Braves continue their series against the Rockies in Coors Field, the greatest run-scoring environment in MLB. This offense playing in Coors Field should easily produce a lot of runs, and the Braves should also win by more than one run given they also have the edge in the starting pitching matchup. I am comfortable laying even more on the Braves with a second bet and getting this SGP to +320 by giving the Rockies 3.5 runs and targeting a total over 13.5. The Braves have outscored opponents by an MLB-best 229 runs this season, a stark contrast to the foul Rockies, who have been outscored by 191 runs, second-worst.

Nick Friar

MIA Marlins Moneyline: TB Rays @ MIA Marlins

Odds: −125

Nick’s analysis: NL interleague favorites have won 61% of the time this season (186-119). MIA is 11-3 in this setting, and TB is 4-6 as an interleague dog. Also, marginal favorites playing on 1 day’s rest have won 60% of the time this season (66-44).

Under 7.5 Total CLE Guardians @ MIN Twins

Odds: −105

Nick’s analysis: The under has hit 73.2% of the time (30-9-2) this season when the Guardians are facing a divisional opponent. In the eight games CLE-MIN have played, the under is 6-2. And against Tuesday’s total in divisional games, the under has hit 68.3% of the time (28-13) for the Guardians.

Garion Thorne

TB Rays Moneyline: TB Rays @ MIA Marlins

Odds: +100

Garion’s analysis: It’s rare to get the Rays as an underdog this season. In fact, it’s happened just 21 times prior to tonight, with Tampa sitting an underwhelming 8-13 in those “unfavorable” spots. Still, even though the team technically hasn’t had that much success in this scenario, I’m inclined to believe they’ll win this evening in Miami. The Rays are hot at the moment, having won six of their last seven contests and eight of their last 10. They’ll also be sending one of their top pitching options to the mound, with Aaron Civale set to make his fifth start for Tampa since being traded at the deadline.

Civale hasn’t skipped a beat with his new team, posting a 2.39 FIP and a 10.00 K/BB ratio in his first 20.1 innings with the Rays. Combine that with his stellar numbers from Cleveland, and Civale has produced a 2.59 ERA that is the second-lowest mark among the 113 pitchers who have thrown at least 90.0 innings in 2023. The lone man better? Clayton Kershaw.

As for Civale’s counterpart on the bump, it’s simply been an uneven campaign for Sandy Alcantara. To wit, while the reigning NL Cy Young winner’s ERA has been much improved since the All-Star break, Alcantara’s FIP has ballooned thanks to surrendering 1.59 long balls per nine. He’s just never looked quite right the past five months. Why assume he’ll suddenly regain his 2022 form tonight?

Cole Ragans Over 6.5 Strikeouts Thrown: PIT Pirates @ KC Royals

Odds: +100

Garion’s analysis: You’d be excused if you haven’t be paying all that much attention to the exploits of the Royals the past couple months, but let me assure you, Ragans is worthy of your gaze. Since being traded from the Rangers, the left-hander has been dazzling on the mound, posting a 2.08 ERA and a 1.80 FIP across his starts. More importantly, at least for the purposes of this bet, Ragans has paired that sterling run prevention with a 33.3% strikeout rate. In fact, he’s managed at least eight strikeouts in four of his last five games. Such is the life of a man with a 100 mph fastball and a 13.7% swinging strike rate.

At this point, matchup might not even matter all that much for Ragans, but he does draw an above-average one on Tuesday evening in the form of the Pirates. Pittsburgh has struggled to a pedestrian 91 wRC+ so far in August, while the team’s 24.6% strikeout rate is a top ten mark in baseball within that same span. If Ragans can at least work into the sixth inning, I doubt he has much trouble clearing this prop.

