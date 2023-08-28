College Football Best Bets Today: Top Thursday CFB Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Week 1

DraftKings analyst Julian Edlow joins The Sweat to give his top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s College Football betting card.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

College Football Picks

Julian’s Picks:

Florida +6.5 Spread: Florida @ Utah

Minnesota -6.5 Spread: Nebraska @ Minnesota

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your College Football bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Watch The Sweat LIVE Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET on DraftKings Network or by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.