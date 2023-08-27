DK Network Betting Group Best Bets Today: Top Betting Picks for August 28 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Want free access to exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook betting picks from DraftKings analysts like Steve Buchanan, Julian Edlow, Garion Thorne, Nick Friar, Jeff Pratt, Chirag Hira, Tim Finnegan and more? Join the DK Network betting group community! You can also interact live with other group members to sweat your bets and watch your bets hit!

Below is a preview of some of today’s picks from the DK Network betting group. New picks are posted throughout the day, every day. Join the group to see every pick!

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay (SGP): 2 Picks: Rangers at Mets

Corey Seager: Player to Get a Hit

TEX Rangers -1.5 Run Line

Odds: +135

Tim’s analysis: Corey Seager has been elite at impacting the baseball against right-handed pitchers. Seager leads all qualified batters in expected batting average against RHP, which takes into account the exit velocities and angles of Seager’s batted balls vs. RHP. Seager’s expected batting average of .347 vs. RHP is the best mark among all players with at least 200 PA, edging out Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. (.344). Seager faces Mets RHP Tylor Megill, who has been poor against left-handed batters. Megill has allowed an expected batting average of .309 to LHB based on the exit velocities and angles of the batted balls he allows. Seager’s lineup slot in the 2-hole is also favorable for maximizing plate appearances. Seager is positioned well to get a hit in this matchup as part of a Rangers win against a poor Mets ballclub.

Steve Buchanan

Will Blake Snell Record a Win? Yes (SD Padres at STL Cardinals)

Odds: +105

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.