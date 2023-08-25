Travers Stakes at Saratoga Picks: Top Horse Racing Betting Picks for the Travers Stakes on DK Horse

The Travers Stakes is taking place on Saturday, August 26 from Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Nicknamed the “Midsummer Derby”, the Travers Stakes is the oldest major thoroughbred race in America and one of the biggest events in Saratoga.

Below, DraftKings Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations Johnny Avello gives his top Travers Stakes horse racing picks for DK Horse.

Johnny Avello’s Travers Stakes Picks:

The field is set for Saratoga’s Midsummer Derby on Saturday. The race is talent-loaded with the likes of Kentucky Derby winner Mage, Preakness winner National Treasure, Belmont winner Arcangelo, and the betting favorite Forte, who has won seven times in nine starts.

My selection is #6 Disarm, who is 8-1 on the morning line. In his last three starts, he ran 4th in the Kentucky Derby, won the Matt Winn Stakes at Ellis Park, and ran a non-threatening 4th in the Jim Dandy at Saratoga last month. His speed numbers have been pretty consistent but I believe he can do better. He was sired by Gun Runner out of a Tapit mare, so the distance shouldn’t be a problem. His latest workouts have been good and he’s wearing blinkers for the first time to keep him focused. The horses to his inside and outside, National Treasure and Scotland, will both break out of the gate fast, so finding a stalking position should be favorable.

Johnny’s Picks:

Disarm: Win & Place Wager

Exactas: Disarm keyed in the 1st & 2nd position with the following horses- Forte, Arcangelo, Mage & Scotland

Johnny Avello is an employee of DraftKings. Personal views on the races and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in selecting their horses to wager upon. DraftKings employees may also deploy different strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings employees do not have access to any non-public information.