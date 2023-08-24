NFL Futures Predictions: 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Preview, Value Plays, Exact Wins

DraftKings NFL analyst Meghan Townsley previews the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars and gives her AFC South standings and exact wins futures predictions on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Meghan analyzes the struggling offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars who were 27th in the NFL for run blocking last season, but gave up the 5th fewest sacks. The latter stat is a nod to young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, whose quick release and fast feet allowed him to avoid the sack—and lead a top-10 offense in Points Per Game (PPG). That being said, Lawrence is rolling out this season with a fairly similar crew in Christian Kirk, Travis Etienne, and the new addition of Calvin Ridley.

While breaking down more specific concerns on the defensive side, Meghan concludes that Jacksonville has higher expectations on its shoulders this season. See her exact wins prediction below, as well as players to look out for in fantasy.

Exact Regular Season Wins Futures Pick

10 Wins (JAX JAGUARS 2023/24)

DIVISION STANDINGS—AFC SOUTH

1st (JAX Jaguars 2023/24)

DFS STUD:

TRAVIS ETIENNE ($6,900)

DFS VALUE:

TREVOR LAWRENCE ($6,500)

CHRISTIAN KIRK ($5,600)

Watch the segment below for her full Jaguars preview!

VIDEO:

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.