MLB Parlay Best Bets Today: Jared Carrabis’ MLB Parlay Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for August 23

DraftKings Network baseball host Jared Carrabis gives his top Parlay Bet on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s MLB betting card.

Top Parlay Bet

Keibert Ruiz Over 1.5 Total Bases

Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Total Bases

ATL Braves to Win (vs. NYM)

Keibert Ruiz has a .644 SLG against righties this month. He’s facing the worst righty in the league in Luis Severino. Raffy with a .580 SLG vs. RHP since June 1 going against Jose Urquidy (5.21 ERA). Braves 9-3 vs. Mets this year. @DKSportsbook https://t.co/QpU0P505E0 pic.twitter.com/NYXDFop2XF — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) August 23, 2023

