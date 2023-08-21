TOUR Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Atlanta, Georgia for the final leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. East Lake Golf Club will host the TOUR Championship, and measures as a 7,346-yard par 70, with Bermuda grass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

We can get 30/1 on Schauffele because he’s starting the tournament at three-under par. Obviously he has a daunting task ahead of him, starting seven strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler, but no one likes East Lake quite like Schauffele does.

In five career starts at the TOUR Championship, Schauffele’s results read: win, solo second, T2, T5 and solo fifth. It will then come as no surprise to learn that Schauffele leads this field in SG: Total per round at East Lake, while ranking third in SG: Tee-to-Green per round.

He’s having a bit of a down season by his standards, but got things going last week at the BMW with a T8, where he gained 4.57 strokes ball striking. A lot can change over the course of four rounds, and if Schauffele posts a low number on Thursday, he could absolutely be in the mix over the weekend. With all the leaders sitting at +800 or shorter, taking a shot that Schauffele catches fire at a course he loves makes a ton of sense.

Glover has been on a magical run, posting two wins and three additional top-six finishes across his past seven starts. His short game let him down last week at the BMW, but he still ranked fourth in the field last week in SG: Ball-Striking. This has been a trend for the veteran during this insane run, as he sits third in that department in this field over the past 24 rounds, while ranking No. 2 in SG: Approach in the same time frame.

It would be a bit bold to bet him to chase down all these killers and win for the third time in four weeks, so instead we will look to the top-five market. Glover is starting the week in fifth place at five-under-par, so we are not asking for a ton here, just basically to hold serve over the course of four rounds. If his putter cooperates like it has been of late, he should be right in the mix come Sunday.

