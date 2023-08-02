Wyndham Championship Picks: Tour Junkies After Dark PGA TOUR Golf DraftKings Picks

On this week’s episode of Tour Junkies After Dark, the Tour Junkies give their top DraftKings picks for the Wyndham Championship.
Wyndham Championship Picks:
Favorites
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Sam Burns
Si Woo Kim
Mid-Range
Alex Smalley
Byeong Hun An
Cameron Davis
Chris Kirk
Billy Horschel
Alex Noren
Long Shots/Value
Adam Schenk
Kevin Streelman
Ben Griffin
Justin Suh
Garrick Higgo
Nick Hardy
Watch the segment below for their full analysis!
VIDEO:
