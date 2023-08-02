Wyndham Championship Picks: Tour Junkies After Dark PGA TOUR Golf DraftKings Picks

On this week’s episode of Tour Junkies After Dark, the Tour Junkies give their top DraftKings picks for the Wyndham Championship.

Wyndham Championship Picks:

Favorites

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Sam Burns

Si Woo Kim

Mid-Range

Alex Smalley

Byeong Hun An

Cameron Davis

Chris Kirk

Billy Horschel

Alex Noren

Long Shots/Value

Adam Schenk

Kevin Streelman

Ben Griffin

Justin Suh

Garrick Higgo

Nick Hardy

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

