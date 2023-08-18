How a Bettor Turned $20 Into Over $200,000 With an MLB SGPx on DraftKings Sportsbook

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball had a couple of nice matchups, and one bettor took advantage of the games to turn a $20 bonus bet into a huge payout of over $200K.

In every MLB game, there are multiple ways to get in on the action on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors can target the run line, the money line, the over/under or individual player props. Stacking up multiple picks from across multiple games, bettors can build a Same Game Parlay Extra (SGPx). The combined odds multiply quickly and can result in huge payouts if each leg hits successfully.

This bettor selected six players from two games to hit a home run on Wednesday afternoon. The individual odds of the six legs of the MLB SGPx totaled +1001900. That meant that the $20 bonus bet this bettor used resulted in $200,380.

Two of the players were from the matchup between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and four were from the game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins. Here are the six legs, and you can scroll down to see the story of how the SGPx was successful.

Pete Alonso 1+ HR

Bryan Reynolds 1+ HR

Max Kepler 1+ HR

Kerry Carpenter 1+ HR

Riley Greene 1+ HR

Jorge Polanco 1+ HR

The first two props in this SGPx were from the Mets’ home game against the Pirates. This bettor selected Pete Alonso and Bryan Reynolds to each go yard. Coming into the contest, Reynolds had 17 homers while Alonso had 35 homers.

Neither slugger hit a home run in their first at-bat, but while the Mets built an early 3-0 lead, it was actually Reynolds who got this SGPx its first win of the day. In the third inning, he faced Tyler MeGill and hit an 0-2 pitch 376 feet to left-center.

Alonso went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first three at-bats and didn’t have a hit or a home run until the seventh, when he faced lefty relieve José Hernandez. Alonso has mashed lefties all season, and he continued that trend with the home run in the highlight below to give this SPGx its second and final win from this matchup at Citi Field, which the Mets ended up winning, 8-3.

Polar Bear Blast No. 36 ‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/jhu5aldKWd — New York Mets (@Mets) August 16, 2023

The other four home run props that the bettor selected were all from the AL Central matchup between the Tigers and the Twins at Target Field. The starting pitching matchup was between Kenta Maeda and Reese Olson, but the real scoring didn’t start until both starters had left the game. In the end, there were 15 runs on 25 hits and six home runs. The four home runs this bettor needed were from Max Kepler, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Jorge Polanco.

There weren’t any home runs until the third inning when Greene got the slugfest started and also got his SGPx its first win from this matchup. He smashed a 2-2 fastball from Maeda to right-center and cut the Twins’ early 4-0 lead in half. It was Greene’s 11th homer of the season and his fourth in his last 16 games.

Spencer Torkelson homered later in the inning, but he wasn’t in this SGPx. It wasn’t until the seventh inning after Greene tripled and Torkelson hit his second homer that this SGPx got its second correct pick of this game. Tigers’ OF Kerry Carpenter followed Toreklson’s blast with a home run of his own. As you can see from their account below, the Tigers were definitely having fun while building their lead to 7-4.

Are we having fun yet! pic.twitter.com/HdgcoLsY9m — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 16, 2023

In the ninth inning, the Tigers added an insurance run to make it 8-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, which proved to be very important to the outcome of the contest. While things were looking great for Detroit, it was bleak for this SGPx since it was still missing two home runs from the Twins.

Jason Foley came in to finish out the game for the Tigers, which usually means the game is over. In his previous 51 appearances this season, Foley had given up a grand total of zero home runs while compiling a 2.09 ERA and 2.30 FIP. Foley had faced 206 batters this season and hadn’t given up a single big fly. It seemed very unlikely that he’d give up any home runs, but he wasn’t quite as sharp in this outing. After allowing a leadoff single, he gave up his first homer of the year to Jorge Polanco.

Amazingly, after going 207 batters before giving up one home run, Foley didn’t even go one batter before giving up his next home run. Max Kepler brought the Twins within a run with a solo shot to right-center. Not only were those the first home runs Foley surrendered since September of last year, but they were also the exact two players selected in this SGPx.

Even though the Twins’ rally came up one run short, the two home runs were enough to help this bettor claim a massive $200,000 win—all with just a $20 Bonus Bet!

