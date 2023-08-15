College Football Best Bets: Clemson Tigers Futures Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

College football is right around the corner, which means it’s time to breakdown win totals, conference winners and other futures odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Clemson went through a down season in 2021, but somewhat quietly returned to ACC dominance in 2022. Priced rather modestly in the conference this season, I think it’s time to get back on the Tigers.

As for the parlay, I consider UGA to win the SEC East (-500) the most likely parlay leg you can use for this upcoming football season. The Bulldogs win total is set at 11.5, and Tennessee would have a tall task to lose so many key players and win that division. Georgia is the powerhouse in college football at the moment, and should win 11 or more games to find themselves in the SEC title game.

Clemson sits at -200 to reach the ACC title game, which does not have divisions — the top-two teams play in the game. The ACC has gotten better over the years, and does feature some competition — UNC, Louisville, Pittsburgh being reasonable long shots. But FSU poses the largest threat, and are also priced -200 to reach the ACC title game.

While FSU should be an improved team, Clemson should be even more improved. Quarterback play has hurt the Tigers the past couple of seasons, now as a sophomore, Cade Klubnik (a No. 1 overall recruit as a freshman) is ready to step in and run the show. Klubnik just has to be solid and make good decisions a limit turnovers, and this should be an upgrade at QB — but a massive ceiling leaves room for a ton of growth.

Clemson is going to dominate the trenches this season, with elite offensive and defensive lines, not to mention a terrific linebacker and defensive back core. The Tigers return 15 starters, and host FSU in late September — a game I laid 2.5 points with the home team in.

The Tigers ripped through the ACC last year, going 9-0 if we include a dominant victory over the Tar Heels in the ACC Championship.

This team is flying under the radar for a school that’s favored in all 12 games this season. Clemson should be elite once again, and I feel should cakewalk to the ACC title game. Once they get there, I’d likely be willing to lay points with them against FSU or another dark horse that makes the game. So given my confidence that they’ll be there, I’ll play them now at +145 to win the championship game as well.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.