BMW Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Chicago, Illinois for the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Olympia Fields Golf Club will host the BMW Championship, and measures as a 7,366-yard par 70, with Bentgrass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

We are running it right back with Fleetwood this week after his T3 performance at the FedEx St. Jude. The Englishman is on an absolute tear right now, having posted five top-six finishes over his past nine starts. During this run, Fleetwood is excelling in all facets of the game, ranking sixth in the field in SG: Tee-to-Green, seventh in SG: Ball-Striking, sixth in SG: Putting and third in SG: Total.

Only Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler have gained more total strokes in that time frame than Fleetwood. The notion that he cannot win on the PGA TOUR is beyond silly, as he could have easily won multiple times this season if he got a bounce or two to break his way. There is not a ton of value on the board this week with the field being so small and all of the world’s best in attendance, so I like going back to the well on Fleetwood here at 20/1.

Davis is rolling right along after his third straight top-10 finish last week at the FedEx St. Jude. The Aussie gained 5.59 strokes from tee to green at TPC Southwind, which ranked him seventh in the field. During this mini run that he’s on, Davis sits fifth in this field in SG: Total, trailing only Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover (won each of the past two PGA TOUR events), Tommy Fleetwood (exploits mentioned above) and defending Open Champion Brian Harman. That’s pretty good company if you ask me.

Davis is already a winner on the PGA TOUR, triumphing at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, and should absolutely find himself back in the winner’s circle sooner than later with the talent he possesses. His length off the tee will be important this week as well, because Olympia Fields is an absolute bear.

Getting 50/1 here is pretty strong value.

