UFC Best Bets: Top UFC Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

International Fight week is upon us, and UFC is delivering a BANGER of a card this Saturday. Headlined by TWO title fights, this card is full of talented fighters and fun matchups. In fact, 13 of the 14 fights are favored to end inside the distance, which should make for an entertaining night of fights. Let’s break this card down from a betting perspective and see if we can find some valuable winners on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Moneyline Bets

I have confidence in each fighter to win their matchup and feel comfortable placing bets on them.

Esteban Ribovics: -155

Alonzo Menifield: +120

Alexandre Pantoja: +175

Jeff’s Juicy Picks: All Plus Money

Nothing wrong with taking a shot! Here’s a parlay full of picks I feel good about, but probably wouldn’t take individually. Feel free to combine these with other picks you like, or take them all for +300!

Bo Nickal, by Submission: -250

Cameron Saiiman -3.5 Point Spread: -370

Lawler vs Price, Fight NTGTD: -250

Robert Whittaker Moneyline: -360

Taira vs Chairez NTGTD: -360

Total Odds: +306

A $10 bet wins $306!

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP): -105

Leg 1: Alexander Volkanovski Moneyline: -360

Returning to the Featherweight division after challenging for the Lightweight and PFP Titles, Alexander Volkanovski enters this title unification bout as a -360 favorite against Interim Champion Yair Rodriguez. Yair is a superb athlete who is dangerous everywhere. His karate/kickboxing style is very difficult to read and defend, and his tenacious pressure in striking opens up his opponents for takedowns and submission opportunities. However, he’s never fought a guy like Volk, who’s elite presence, IQ and on the fly changes make him an impossible chess match for even the likes of Max Holloway.

Leg 2: Over 1.5 Rounds: -390

Volk hasn’t had a fight go under 1.5 rounds since 2016. Yair? Injuries aside, 2013. Both of these guys are technical, calculated and durable enough to go over this number, and I’m comfortable with them surviving for 7.5 minutes or more.

Leg 3: Alexander Volkanovski Most Significant Strikes Landed: -245

Logically, if I’m willing to bet that Volkanovski wins the fight, it follows that he’ll out strike Yair. Fortunately, that’s also backed up in the stats, as Volk lands 6.35 strikes per minute to Yair’s 4.78. Considering the fact that Volk also defends strikes better, I’d consider this one relatively safe as well.

Now, feel free to get juicy on this parlay. If you like Volk to knockout Yair, add in a KO/TKO/DQ Prop and Under 4.5 rounds for a nice +425 on our boy, compared to the +150 he is for a straight KO/TKO. If you like a decision, add that in for +160 total, compared to +140 regularly on the book.

