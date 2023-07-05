MLB Picks for July 5: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Ibanez has been on an impressive roll. In a 20-game span where he’s logged 80 plate appearances, Ibanez is hitting .303 with six doubles and four home runs. Six of those 20 games were multi-hit performances.

More importantly, 25 of those 80 plate appearances came against left-handed pitching. Across those opportunities, he’s posted a .333 ISO. He’ll put that to the test against Ken Waldichuk, who’s allowed righties to post a 36.8% hard-contact rate against him this month. Although, a righty bat hasn’t taken the Oakland lefty deep in a while. Perhaps someone with a 53.7% fly-ball rate like Ibanez could bring that drought to an end.

June was a bit of a mixed bag for Josiah Gray. The right-hander had three outings in which he gave up one run or fewer over at least five innings, but he also gave up four-plus runs three times. As much as he still has a good season-long ERA of 3.30, June was his worst month by far. Although, that shouldn’t come as a huge surprise when considering he entered June with a 4.51 FIP.

And now, Gray is about to be tested by a lineup that has a .218 ISO against right-handed pitching since mid-June. Not only that, the Reds have just a 21.4% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching during the same time frame. Washington has been striking out even less frequently than right-handers, but Cincy clearly has the superior lineup against righties — the Nationals have a middling .155 ISO against them since June.

Not that it would’ve taken a superior lineup to get to Graham Ashcraft over the last couple months. He’s struggled since his dominant April, allowing his ERA to balloon to 6.66. But even while posting a 9.66 ERA from May to July, the Reds managed to go 4-6 in his starts. Last time out, he posted his first quality start since the beginning of May, so it may be a sign he’s turned the corner — at least enough to be competitive, which is all this Reds lineup needs.

