Wyndham Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina for the final regular season tournament of the season. Sedgefield Country Club will host the Wyndham Championship, and measures as a 7,131-yard par 70, with Bermuda greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Davis is one of the more volatile players on the PGA TOUR and always makes for an intriguing outright target due to the feast or famine nature of his game. You could wake up on Thursday morning to him being the first round leader or sitting in 127th place. With this being the case, I like to target him at birdie-fest type of events where he could go completely nuclear, much like he did at the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic when he won his first ever PGA TOUR title.

The Aussie is coming off one of his better performances of the season last week at the 3M Open, where he would finish T10 and gain 5.3 strokes ball-striking. Davis has had a miserable season with the putter, which has really held him back from contending most weeks. The good news, however, is that he’s gained strokes on the greens in two of his past three tournaments, and sets up really well for Sedgefield. In two starts at this event, Davis has finished T22 and T15, so if he could somehow continue this streak of good putting, he’ll absolutely find himself in contention come Sunday.

At 40/1 in this field, I like backing Davis quite a bit.

Ghim showed last week why he’s one of the most frustrating players on the PGA TOUR to back, whether in the betting market or for daily fantasy purposes. He opened with a first round 74 at TPC Twin Cities, where he would lose 1.66 strokes on the greens and a mind-numbing 1.62 on approach. The putting woes are expected, but he’s been one of the premier ball-strikers on the PGA TOUR over the past two months or so, making his subpar round with the irons extremely bizarre.

Of course he would then shoot consecutive straight rounds in the 60s and gain over 4.3 strokes on approach in the process, which only makes his first round even more maddening. The point here is that Ghim both can and should contend at far more events than he does based on his talent level. Over his past 24 rounds in this field, the former Texas Longhorn ranks ninth in both SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Total, and makes sense as a course-fit play this week at Sedgefield, despite his poor history.

One of these weeks Ghim is not going to shoot himself out of the tournament and find himself very much in the mix on Sunday evening. At 70/1 in this field, I think it’s easily worth betting that it happens this week.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.