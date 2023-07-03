John Deere Classic: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Illinois this week for the John Deere Classic. TPC Deere Run will be the host, and measures as a 7,289-yard par 71 with Bentgrass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

The common theme among recent John Deere Classic winners has been elite approach play, and Smalley has been one of the best iron players in this field of late. Dating back 12 rounds, Smalley ranks second in SG: Approach, while sitting No. 1 in SG: Ball-Striking. His game has really been trending up with T25 in Canada before posting a T9 at Travelers a week later.

Putting is the only thing holding Smalley back right now, but we have seen poor putters win this event in the past, and he’s already had some success at this course with two made cuts and a T16. Smalley’s ball-striking is laying the foundation for success right now and we’ve seen him really pop before when his putter gets going. I like the idea of getting to him early, and this 40/1 number in this field seems like pretty fair value.

Tarren is another one on fire with his ball-striking of late, a trend that started at the PGA Championship six weeks ago. However, he’s taken it to another level over his past two starts at the Travelers and Rocket Mortgage. He gained 7.24 strokes at TPC River Highlands and backed that up with a masterclass performance last week in Detroit, gaining 10.6 strokes ball-striking.

This will be the Englishman’s second career start at TPC Deere Run, after he posted a T6 here last year. Something to also note is that Tarren gained 4.3 strokes putting at this event last year, which is a welcomed sight after he ranked dead last in the field at the Rocket Mortgage last week in that department.

We are getting a big number here on a monster ball-striker who’s already shown some success at this event. Sign me up.

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.