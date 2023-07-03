Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $25 Into $15,000 With an MLB SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Red Sox and Blue Jays met in a three-game AL East series in Toronto this past weekend, and one bettor took advantage of Saturday’s matchup to build a hugely successful betting card on DraftKings Sportsbook. For each MLB matchup throughout the season, there are a host of options to consider adding to your card, including picks against the spread, straight-up selections and props for specific player results. There are also multiple ways to stack those picks into a Same Game Parlay.

One bettor used that strategy on Saturday to combine eight player props from this matchup into an SGP that had +60000 odds. With a $25 bet, the bettor claimed a huge win of $15,000 when all eight picks proved to be correct.

There were plenty of fireworks to celebrate Canada Day on Saturday, and there ended up being a total of 13 runs scored in this matchup. All the offense was exactly what this SGP needed since it was built on three players hitting home runs and five other players also getting a hit. Here are each of the picks in the parlay, and scroll down to see how the game unfolded and how this bettor got the bag.

Bo Bichette to hit a Home Run

George Springer to hit a Home Run

Rafael Devers to hit a Home Run

Masataka Yoshida to Get a Hit

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Get a Hit

Daulton Varsho to Get a Hit

Kiké Hernández to Get a Hit

Rob Refsnyder to Get a Hit

This bettor selected Bo Bichette, George Springer and Rafael Devers to hit home runs and added five players to get a hit in Saturday’s game. The players who needed to get a hit were Masataka Yoshida, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Daulton Varsho, Kiké Hernández and Rob Refsnyder.

None of the picks in this parlay had anything to do with the pitchers, the final score or who won the game—it was all focused on the offense. It didn’t take long for the offense to show up either. In the bottom of the first inning, Springer led off with a home run for the Blue Jays off of Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford.

The boys are just out fer a rip #CanadaDay pic.twitter.com/RFRu7Hs5bK — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2023

That was Springer’s 12th homer of the season and fifth in the last month. It was also his 56th leadoff homer in his career, which is the second most by any player in history behind only the legendary Rickey Henderson.

Springer’s home run gave the Blue Jays the 1-0 lead going into the second inning when Masataka Yoshida and Kiké Hernández got the hits they needed in their first at-bats of the day with a pair of singles off of Yusei Kikuchi. The Red Sox threatened but left the bases loaded in that frame. In the third inning, the Sox snatched the lead on this blast from Rafael Devers.

Number 2️⃣0️⃣ on the season for Raffy! pic.twitter.com/GV4QflfYcz — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2023

Devers’ 20th homer of the season gave the Red Sox back the lead and turned the third pick of the parlay green. That lead didn’t last long for Boston, though, since Bo Bichette homered in the bottom of the third inning to level the score, 2-2.

In the fifth inning, Refsnyder led off with a single against Kikuchi to get the SGP its sixth leg complete. The Sox got three runs in that inning to take a 5-2 lead, but the Blue Jays went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the fifth, leaving Guerrero and Varsho still in need of hits to complete the parlay.

Those players each entered the eighth inning without a hit, but both were scheduled to bat against Sox reliever Josh Winckowski. Guerrero walked in his at-bat while Varsho singled. Toronto was able to rally to within a run, making the score 6-5 and setting up Guerrero one more at-bat in the bottom of the ninth.

Coming into the final inning, Justin Turner’s homer had expanded Boston’s lead back to two runs at 6-4. Following a Springer single and Bichette double, Guerrero came to the plate with two runners in scoring position, two outs and a two-run deficit. The game was on the line in the at-bat, and this parlay still needed a Vladdy hit to complete the win. Here’s what happened:

Even though Alex Verdugo spoiled the Canada Day comeback, this bettor still got the hit needed to finish out the eight-leg parlay. Turning $25 into $15K is a huge payday, even when it takes until the very last play of the game.

