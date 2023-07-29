Best Bets: Top Picks for UFC 291: Poirier vs Gaethje on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Salt Lake City as the UFC returns to Utah for the second time in twelve months. Last time we were here, the headshot kick heard round the world landed as Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman by 5th round KO. This time? Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje square off in one of the most anticipated rematches in UFC history for the BMF Title. Our co-main event features two highly respected light-heavyweights in Jan Blachovicz and Alex Pereira. Even though neither man won their past bout, this fight has major implications with their division’s title currently vacant due to Jamahal Hill’s injury.

Let’s break down this card from a betting perspective to see if we can find some more winners on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Straight Moneyline Bets

I have confidence in each fighter to win their matchup and feel comfortable placing bets on them.

Dustin Poirier: -150

Alex Pereira: -110

Bobby Green: -350

Miranda Maverick: -285

Kevin Holland: -150

Jeff’s Juicy Picks: All Plus Money

Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ or Submission: +140

Ferguson vs Green U 2.5 Rounds: +110

Matthew Semelsberger by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Alex Pereira to Win and Over 1.5 Rounds: +400

Nothing wrong with taking a shot! Here’s a parlay full of picks I feel good about but probably wouldn’t take individually. Feel free to combine these with other picks you like, or take them all for +300!

Dustin Poirier ML: —150

Alex Pereira ML: -110

Jake Matthews ML: -265

Bobby Green -3.5 Point Spread: -175

Miranda Maverick ML: -285

Total Odds: +830

A $100 bet wins $830!

Main Event Same Game Parlay (SGP): +150

Leg 1: Over 2.5 Rounds: -135

Our main event of the evening features a rematch of two of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Both are returning to the octagon after comeback wins, Poirer defeating Chandler by Sub and Gaethje squeaking out a decision win against Rafael Fiziev this past March.

This fight is at elevation, which I’m anticipating having a significant impact on how both of these fighters manage their stamina throughout the bout. Poirier has already come out and said he expects the fight to last 25 minutes, which would make sense considering the violence both of these men possess and the altitude at which their fighting.

Simply put, I agree with Dustin. I don’t think this fight goes the distance, but I do feel confident that the ability and durability of both men should get them well into the third round of this fight.

Leg 2: Dustin Poirier Most Takedowns: -160

Justin Gaethje might have the wrestling chops to wrestle with anyone in the division outside Charles Oliveira and Islam Makchachev, but he rarely chases takedowns and averages less than .2 per-15 minute fight. If Dustin gets one takedown, which is more than likely in a fight that goes 2.5+ rounds, he should have the advantage and cash this leg easily.

Leg 3: 1+ Knockdown: -700

Despite the odds, this is more likely than the previous two legs, but still correlated with the narrative we’re telling. The ability of these fighters keeps the fight high level and polished for 2.5 rounds, but as their stamina fades late, we see someone go down.

Add Dustin ML: +295

Add Justin ML: +400

