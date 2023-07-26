UFC Best Bets: First Strike Podcast UFC Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC 291

Lou Finocchiaro (@GambLou), Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds), Jordan Sherwood (@WoodonESPN1000) and Reed Kuhn (@Fightnomics) join VSiN’s Dave Ross on the First Strike Podcast to preview UFC 291 and give their top bets.

Lou’s Picks:

Dustin Poirier Inside the Distance

Stephen Thompson Moneyline

Kevin Holland Inside the Distance

Jordan’s Picks:

Under 2.5 Total Rounds Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Michel Pereira to Win

Kevin Holland Moneyline

Bobby Green Inside the Distance

Dustin Poirier to Win

Watch the show below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

