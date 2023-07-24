3M Open: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads back across the pond to Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities will host the fourth ever edition of this event, and measures as a 7,431-yard par 71, with Bentgrass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Glover has been on an absolute tear over his past three starts, finishing solo fifth at the Barbasol, T6 at the John Deere and T4 at Rocket Mortgage. During this 12-round stretch, Glover ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Approach, SG: Ball-Striking and SG: Total. Maybe most remarkably, he also ranks 11th in SG: Putting, which for anyone who has been following Glover for any extended period knows is quite rare.

He seems to have everything working at the same time right now, which is a great recipe for picking up a victory. In three starts at TPC Twin Cities, Glover has a pair of missed cuts with a T7 mixed in. The fact he’s seen the course plenty and is in this good of form feels like a ‘strike while the iron’s hot’ type of situation. With this field being as soft as it is, getting Glover at 45/1 is quite palatable.

Another guy who is rounding into form is the Post Man, J.T. Poston. This is the second year in a row where JTP has gotten hot as we hit the dog days of Summer. Last year he won the John Deere Classic, while also posting a T11 at the 3M Open. This year, he finished T6 at the John Deere and then did the same thing the following week at the Scottish Open. He then went on to make the cut at the Open Championship and posted a respectable T41.

Over this stretch, it’s been the short game that’s come alive for Poston, as he ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Putting and No. 2 in SG: Around-the-Green over his past 12 rounds. He’s actually struck it okay as well, sitting 49th on approach in the same time frame. When Poston gets hot like this he can roll the rock like few others. In addition to his T11 finish here last year, he finished T28 back in 2021, so he’s clearly taken a liking to the course. That’s more than enough to back him at the same 45/1 odds as Glover.

