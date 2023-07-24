MLB Picks for July 24: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nine games are on the schedule tonight, starting at 6:40 p.m. ET. I’ll give you three bets to consider to sweat along with on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

The Rangers are only slight road favorites tonight as they visit the Astros. Jon Gray will take the mound for Texas when he opposes Astros starter Brandon Bielak. The numbers of Bielak in the month of July look strong, as he’s allowed just two runs on seven hits through 17.2 innings. But, when you consider two of of three starts are against the Rockies, it feels less impressive. The Rangers offense continues to roll after the All-Star break, as they’ve averaged 5.4 runs through nine games. They’ve scored at least five runs in four of their last five games and have a good opportunity to continue that trend tonight.

While Bielak doesn’t have good numbers against either side of the plate, his numbers against lefties is what really sticks out. With a .361 wOBA and a 4.75 FIP against them, he could end up seeing five hitters in the Rangers lineup hitting from that side. Looking at the Rangers projected lineup, six of their players have at least a .340 wOBA against righties, which should cause plenty of trouble for the Astros starter. I like taking them as a short favorite tonight.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Someone who has really come out of the All-Star break hitting the ball well is Christian Yelich. In nine games, he’s gone 12-for-37 with four doubles, three home runs, eight RBI and four runs scored. Yelich has a very strong matchup tonight against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft, who has a .338 wOBA, a 4.94 FIP and seven of the 14 home runs he’s allowed to lefties. Yelich has gone over 1.5 bases in six of the nine games since the ASB, doing so with multiple hits in three of them. With the way Yelich is hitting and seeing the ball, getting this line at +125 is not one I can pass up.

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

Betting on the Blue Jays moneyline through the first five innings focuses on the starting pitching matchup between Jose Berrios and Michael Grove. Berrios has been the far superior pitcher amongst the two. On the road, Berrios has a 3.84 ERA to go with a .300 wOBA and a 3.79 FIP. He’s been better as the season goes deeper and currently has just a .225 wOBA and a 2.36 FIP through 18.1 innings in July. Grove has been “better” at home but that entails a 4.83 ERA, a .330 wOBA and a 5.37 FIP. Grove continues to have these mixed bag results when he takes the mound, so he’s been extremely unreliable. With the way Berrios has been throwing, I think this is a strong spot to back him.

