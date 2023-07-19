MLB Picks for July 19: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

On a day where he had multi-square usability in the Immaculate Grid, Jose Berrios is set to build off his first post-All-Star Game outing. Being back at home, the right-hander is very much in position to maintain that momentum.

Berrios has a 2.83 ERA in Toronto this season, and he’s only had one hiccup across those eight starts. More importantly, he’s generating a lot of ground balls at home (46.6% ground-ball rate). He needs to continue to do so vs. the Padres, who’ve crushed right-handed pitching this month (.275 ISO). Their July fly-ball rate against right-handed pitching is all the way up to 47.2%. But, the Padres are due to hit more grounders, having only posted just a 36.9% ground-ball rate against righties this month. Throughout the entire season, San Diego has a 41.3% ground-ball rate against righties.

Two final notes on this one. The Jays are 8-2 as interleague home favorites. San Diego, meanwhile, is 0-3 as an underdog after a win in which the over hit.

Carlos Rodon did all right in his first start as a Yankee, but the trip to Colorado that followed didn’t go as smoothly. Not ideal when considering the Rockies have a .160 ISO against lefties this month and the Angels’ team ISO within the same split is all the way up to .189.

However, the Angels also have a whopping 31.5% strikeout rate against left-handed pitching throughout July. And while they’re hitting a lot of line drives and a limited amount of ground balls, they have just a 27.6% hard-contact rate against left-handers this month.

Opposite Rodon will be Chase Silseth. This will only be the second game he’s started this season, and last time didn’t go so well. Now, the Yankees haven’t done well against right-handed pitching this month, but that’s partially been the result of bad luck. New York has had to battle a .259 BABIP against right-handed pitching throughout July.

Lastly, the Yankees are in a preferred setting Wednesday. They are 11-3 as favorites following a loss in which the under hit.

